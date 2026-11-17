Six nations including Morocco and Senegal secure spots at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Discover how the teams qualified and what the upcoming matches mean for the tournament.

Morocco and Senegal secured their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, joining a growing list of contenders for the continental trophy. These two nations, who are currently entangled in a dispute over the legitimacy of the previous title, demonstrated their competitive edge during the latest round of qualifiers. Their advancement confirms their status as top-tier footballing powers in Africa as they prepare for the next two-yearly showpiece.

Qualifying Group Results and Standings

Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Mali were the other four sides to qualify for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17. The final six teams will be determined after the conclusion of the remaining qualifying rounds. The qualification process has seen intense competition across multiple groups, with several teams managing to secure their spots through decisive victories in crucial matches.

Also read Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin close in on 2027 AFCON qualification

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda are the automatic participants as the co-hosts of the 2027 event. Despite their guaranteed entry, these three nations are still required to compete in the six rounds of qualifying. This requirement ensures they gain competitive match practice as they prepare to host the marquee African football event for the first time since 1976. Their participation in the qualifiers adds depth to the competitive landscape of the tournament.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The qualification of Senegal and Morocco carries significant weight due to their ongoing dispute regarding the last Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the Confederation of African Football ruling that declared Morocco champions. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to issue a decision this month regarding the protest initiated by the Senegalese team.

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The conflict originated after Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 through a Pape Gueye goal in extra time in Rabat this year. However, the Confederation of African Football later declared Morocco champions because most of the Senegalese team temporarily left the field to protest a penalty. This penalty was missed by Morocco when play resumed, leading to the controversial awarding of the title. The outcome of the legal challenge could have lasting implications for the prestige of the tournament.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Cape Verde, who drew with eventual champions Spain in the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, have struggled since returning to Africa. The Blue Sharks suffered a third loss in Group K by falling 2-0 away to lowly Liberia. The defeat in Paynesville left Cape Verde bottom of the mini-league, highlighting the difficulties they face in regaining their previous form. This result underscores the competitive nature of the African qualifiers and the challenges of maintaining consistency.

In Group I, Togo achieved a shock 3-0 victory over 2026 World Cup qualifiers Algeria. All three goals came in the first half, with Thibault Klidje from the Scottish club Hibernian scoring twice. This result demonstrates the unpredictable nature of the qualifiers and the potential for underdog teams to disrupt the plans of more favored nations. Togo's performance has energized their supporters and raised their profile in the region.

Morocco had to settle for a 1-0 win after trouncing Niger 5-1 in their previous meeting. The lone Group A goal came from 17-year-old Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdellah Ouazane. His performance highlights the emerging talent in African football and the influence of European clubs in developing young players. Senegal, who overcame Sudan on Monday, were grateful to second-placed Mozambique. Mozambique's 1-0 win in Ethiopia ensured the Teranga Lions advanced from Group J, showcasing the importance of coordinated team efforts in securing qualification.

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By winning 3-1 in Mauritania, Burkina Faso ensured their advancement from Group F. Benin, who edged the Central African Republic 1-0 on Monday, also secured their place. Young Belgium-based midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in the second half as South Africa regained the top spot in Group D from Guinea. Mofokeng's second goal on the 86th minute appeared to wrap up maximum points, but Mohammed Bajaber halved the deficit soon after to create a tense finish. Nigeria fell three points behind surprise Group L pacesetters Guinea-Bissau after drawing 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar City. Guinea-Bissau, who missed the last Africa Cup of Nations after four consecutive appearances, overcame Madagascar 2-0 through goals from Mama Balde and Mauro Rodrigues.

Cameroon had to wait 24 hours after beating Namibia 3-0 on Monday to confirm their qualification from Group G. This delay occurred because Comoros won 1-0 in Congo Brazzaville, affecting the final standings. Mali made it four wins from four Group K qualifiers thanks to a 2-0 victory in Rwanda. Modibo Sagnan netted midway through the first half and Gaoussou Diallo scored late in the second half. The final two matchdays are scheduled for March 22-30. Fifteen qualifying places remain up for grabs as the continent anticipates the next chapter in African football.