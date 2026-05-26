Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has selected Nayef Aguerd in his 26-player World Cup squad despite the defender having not played since early March. Youssef En-Nesyri was left out ahead of the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco select injured Aguerd for World Cup as En-Nesyri misses out | football | SuperSport | SuperSport New Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has selected Nayef Aguerd in his 26-player World Cup squad despite the defender having not played since early March but left out forward Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Former national team under-20 coach Ouahbi took the reins in March from Walid Regragui, who led Morocco to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar in 2022, and has made several changes to the selection. Some of the old guard remain, such as Aguerd, captain Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but there are also new faces, not least former France junior international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has switched allegiances.

"A dream come true, but above all the start of a new chapter, with even more work, rigor and responsibilities," Bouaddi said on X. "I am aware of the privilege I have to defend these colours, and I will give everything to represent my country in the best possible way. A thought also for France. My choice in no way diminishes the pride and gratitude for having been able to wear that jersey in my youth.

" Marseille defender Aguerd has missed close to three months with injury and is still not fully recovered, but is in the group and will be given the chance to prove his fitness. En-Nesyri was a central figure in Morocco reaching the last four in 2022, and was part of their squad at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil that finished in January.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti helped Royal Armed Forces to the final of the African Champions League, where they lost to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, and is rewarded with a first call-up since the 2022 World Cup. He has not won a cap for Morocco since 2019 and will be behind first-choice Yassine Bounou in the pecking order.

Morocco open their World Cup Group C campaign against Brazil in New Jersey on June 13, followed six days later by a clash with Scotland in Boston and then a final pool fixture against Haiti in Miami on June 24.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt). Goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja Casablanca), centre-back Marwane Saâdane (Al-Fateh) and winger Amine Sbaï (Angers).

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