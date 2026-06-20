Morocco Edge Past Scotland 1-0 in World Cup Qualifier

Morocco moved into pole position in Group C after a narrow 1-0 win over Scotland in a 2016 World Cup qualifier at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Morocco boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 2016 World Cup knockout stages after edging Scotland 1-0 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Ismael Saibari scored for the second game in succession and his early goal was enough to see off Steve Clarke's side as the Atlas Lions moved into pole position in Group C ahead of Brazil's clash with Haiti. Scotland were seeking back-to-back wins in the tournament for the first time after beating the Grenadiers 1-0 on June 14, while Morocco went in search of their first victory in the group, having held the Canarinho to a 1-1 draw in their opening match.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side couldn't have hoped for a better a start as they hit the front after just two minutes. Brahim Diaz played in Saibari with a wonderful through-ball and the PSV forward lashed his shot into the back of the net from inside the box.

Africa's best-ranked team went on to dominate possession, but they didn't create many more chances, with Neil El Aynaoui blazing an effort well over the crossbar from the edge of the area on the half-hour mark before Bilal El Khannouss got under the ball with his first-time strike six minutes later which also cleared the target. Scotland's best opportunity arrived just before halftime when John McGinn attempted a first-time shot from inside the box that drifted to the right of the goal in the first minute of added time.

They appealed for a penalty four minutes into the second half after McGinn went down under contact from El Aynaoui, but the referee deemed it a fair challenge following a VAR check. The woodwork then came to Scotland's rescue two minutes later as Jack Hendry managed to get something on Saibari's shot which deflected off the top of the bar, much to the relief of the Al-Ettifaq defender.

The Atlas Lions threatened again moments later when El Khannouss rose above his marker to head the ball on target from a corner, although Angus Gunn was equal to the task and pulled off a superb save. Ryan Christie squandered the chance to equalise on 64 minutes after Andy Robertson did well to win back possession and Scott McTominay picked out the Bournemouth midfielder just outside the area, but he failed to keep his shot down.

Morocco survived more calls for a penalty on 82 minutes after McTominay surged into the box and went down under a risky challenge from behind by El Aynaoui, but the referee waved play on. Scotland pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages and McTominay saw his effort from the right deflected into the side-netting on 85 minutes before Lyndon Dykes steered his header wide of the left post from the resulting corner.

The North Africans were hanging on now as McGinn was presented with a chance in the 88th minute after latching onto a pass inside the box, but his shot was crucially blocked by Chadi Riad. However, Chemsdine Talbi should have sealed the win moments later when he received the ball inside the area, only for the substitute to flash his shot over the bar





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