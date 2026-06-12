Morocco Coach Urges Fearless Approach Against Brazil in World Cup Opener

Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi believes his team should not dread their 2026 World Cup opener against Brazil, citing confidence and respect as key. The Atlas Lions, coming off a historic 2022 semifinal run, aim to establish themselves as consistent contenders.

Moroccan national team coach Mohamed Ouahbi encouraged his players to approach their opening match against Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup without fear, emphasizing confidence and respect for the five-time champions.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated Group Stage encounter in New Jersey, Ouahbi highlighted the team's evolution since their historic semifinal run in Qatar four years ago.

"We've entered a new dimension, we're a lot more respected. The goal now is to try and make that last - it's up to us to become contenders," he stated. While recalling the breakthrough performance of 2022, which saw Morocco defeat Spain and Portugal, Ouahbi stressed that the current squad is not the same surprise package but a team with higher expectations and proven quality.

Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain defender and African Player of the Year, echoed the sentiment, noting that the focus is on a strong start rather than replicating past success.

"We're thinking about starting in the best way... It's 50-50, a very even game," Hakimi said, underlining the competitive balance of the matchup. The match represents a critical test for Morocco as they aim to transcend their previous milestone and establish themselves as consistent world-class contenders. The article also mentioned broadcast details, noting that all 2026 World Cup matches are available live on DStv Premium and various streaming packages.

The upcoming clash between Morocco and Brazil is more than just a group opener; it is a statement game for both teams. For Brazil, a dominant start is essential to their trophy ambitions, while for Morocco, it is an opportunity to affirm their status as a global football power following their 2022 achievements. Coach Ouahbi's message of confidence without complacency sets a tone of purposeful ambition.

He acknowledged the respect owed to Brazil's legacy but insisted that psychological barriers must be removed. The memory of defeating European powers in Qatar provides a blueprint, yet the coach warned that past success does not guarantee future results. Instead, he pointed to a deeper squad maturity and enhanced tactical flexibility. Hakimi's perspective as a world-class player offers insight into the squad's mindset; they are not satisfied with mere participation but seek to advance further.

His remarks about the 50-50 nature of the match reflect a realistic appraisal, rejecting any notion of Brazilian invincibility. Beyond the tactical narrative, the match symbolizes the growing influence of African and Arab football on the world stage. Morocco's 2022 run was the farthest any African or Arab nation had ever progressed, shattering long-standing ceilings. That achievement came with a tactical discipline and cohesion that caught many opponents off guard.

This time, however, opponents will be prepared, raising the bar for innovation and performance. The psychological aspect cannot be understated; Ouahbi's replacement of Walid Regragui and subsequent results have stabilized the team. The coach's confidence stems from a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents. The broadcast information, while part of the source boilerplate, underscores the global reach of the tournament, with DStv ensuring extensive coverage across its platforms.

This wide accessibility allows fans worldwide to witness what could be a turning point for Moroccan football. The team's journey from underdogs to recognized contenders is complete, and their opening match against Brazil will be the first measure of how far they have truly come





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