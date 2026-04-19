Morena Urges Sundowns to Elevate Game Ahead of CAF Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns wing-back Thapelo Morena calls for improved performance as the team prepares for the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, emphasizing the need to maintain defensive solidity and leverage past experiences.

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Thapelo Morena has called for an elevated performance from his teammates as they prepare for the upcoming CAF Champions League final. The South African powerhouse secured their spot in the continental showpiece for a second consecutive year, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia's Espérance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. This triumph sets up a compelling showdown against Moroccan side AS FAR , who advanced after overcoming fellow Botola Pro League rivals RS Berkane on aggregate, despite a second-leg defeat.

Morena, a key figure for Sundowns, delivered another crucial contribution in the semi-final, having provided an assist in the first leg. Reflecting on the team's achievement, Morena expressed a blend of satisfaction and an understanding of the immense task that still lies ahead. He acknowledged the collective effort and dedication displayed by the players on the pitch, emphasizing their commitment to the supporters. The seasoned wing-back, who has amassed an impressive eight league titles during his tenure with the club, also highlighted the historical significance of reaching the final. He spoke of the lingering ambition to reclaim the Champions League trophy, a feat the club last achieved in 2016, and noted the team's current form as a positive indicator of their potential success.

Morena recalled his own journey with the club, having been a part of the setup a decade ago when Sundowns last lifted the coveted trophy, though he was ineligible to play at the time. This personal connection adds another layer to his determination to see the team succeed.

Looking ahead to the final against AS FAR, Morena acknowledged the challenges of playing away from home, a familiar hurdle in continental competitions. However, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to secure positive results on the road, a testament to their consistent performances throughout the tournament. He underscored the importance of defensive solidity, emphasizing their success in minimizing conceded goals in the Champions League as a crucial factor. Coach Miguel Cardoso will undoubtedly rely on the experience and leadership of players like Morena as they aim to secure their second CAF Champions League title.

The impending final carries significant weight, not only for the current squad but also for the club’s legacy. The opportunity to add another star to their constellation of achievements and to once again stand as the champions of Africa is a potent motivator. The team’s journey to this point has been marked by resilience, tactical acumen, and a deep understanding of the demands of top-tier African club football. Morena’s insights suggest a team that is both proud of its accomplishments and keenly aware of the final push required to achieve ultimate glory. The memory of the 2016 triumph serves as both an inspiration and a benchmark, a reminder of what is possible when the team performs at its peak. The club's pursuit of continental supremacy continues, with the final against AS FAR representing the ultimate test of their mettle





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Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Thapelo Morena AS FAR African Football

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