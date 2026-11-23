Sundeep Naran, Funke Ighodaro and Marie Jamieson have resigned from SPAR's board, leaving five directors as M&G Investment Managers pushes for a general meeting to elect five new non-executive directors.

Three independent non-executive directors have resigned from SPAR Group's board, deepening a governance crisis at the retailer as it faces a shareholder challenge over five proposed director appointments.

Sundeep Naran, Funke Ighodaro and Marie Jamieson each decided to resign, SPAR said in a SENS announcement on Monday. The announcement did not give reasons for their decisions. Naran's resignation takes effect on November 30. The resignations of Ighodaro and Jamieson take effect on December 15.

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SPAR said the two were available to remain on the board until December 15 to see the year-end board and committee cycle, including approval of the annual financial statements, through to completion. Following the departures in December, the board will comprise only five directors. They are newly appointed chair Lwazi Koyana, independent non-executives Pedro da Silva and Liesbeth Botha, and CEO Reeza Isaacs and CFO Megan Pydigadu. SPAR said that following these resignations the board committees will be reconstituted.

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Naran was appointed to the board in February 2022, while Jamieson and Ighodaro joined in February 2024. SPAR's website lists eight directors, including the three who are leaving. The latest departures follow the August resignations of former chairman Mike Bosman and deputy chair Shirley Zinn. Bosman and Zinn said at the time that they had faced sustained personal attacks, hostility and, at times, threats from some current and former retailers and former employees.

Spar Guild Pressure Drives Board Resignations

It is believed that pressure from the Spar Guild, the national body that represents all its retailers, was the reason for these departures. SPAR subsequently began a board renewal process, saying consultations with management and shareholders had identified three priorities: skills to support independent retailers as partners, substantial retail experience and experience leading businesses through a turnaround. Lwazi Koyana, who had served as acting chairman since August 17, was confirmed as permanent chairman on November 12.

SPAR also announced the appointment of former Massmart chief executive Grant Pattison as an independent non-executive director, with his appointment due to take effect on February 25, 2027. The group said it had extended an offer to Phil Roux but that his formal response remained outstanding. Roux disputed this in an interview with News24, and the following morning the group announced that Roux had confirmed to the board that he would not be accepting the offer.

Pattison withdrew his acceptance on November 19. He told Moneyweb: My view is that when boards and shareholders are misaligned, it is detrimental to the company. He was the second candidate to decline a board appointment, after Roux. M&G Investment Managers, acting for clients holding about 14.69% of SPAR's issued share capital, requisitioned a general meeting on November 13 to seek the election of five non-executive directors.

Shareholder Group Nominates Five Directors

The nominees include Roux, SPAR retailer George Skoutellas and former SPAR CEO Angelo Swartz. The other two are former PwC chartered accountant and Shoprite group lead auditor Anton Wentzel, and former Media24 CEO and CFO Omnichand Lalbahadur. While M&G said Pattison has the necessary retail experience to serve on the SPAR board, it objects to his appointment because it owns sizeable shareholdings in both Pick n Pay and SPAR.

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Pattison resigned as a non-executive director of Pick n Pay on October 29, just nine months after he joined that board. M&G equity analyst Damon Buss told Moneyweb: We cannot endorse a director moving from one company's board to a direct competitor's board. That is our position. SPAR said it would conduct independence assessments on the nominees, with the outcomes to be provided to shareholders before the meeting.

The company said it would seek to issue the meeting notice within 10 business days, with the meeting anticipated within 25 business days of the notice. The board said it wanted to resolve the matter as quickly as proper governance allowed, while management remained focused on its turnaround. SPAR has 10 business days to issue the notice of the general meeting, which means this has to be published by November 27.

Annual Results Timing Complicates Governance

The timing is complicated by processes related to the publishing of its annual results as well as the festive season. SPAR said it would publish its annual results on or about December 4, reporting for the 52 weeks to September 25. The group warned in September that in making progress on its operational turnaround, it expects FY 2026 performance to be weaker than what it achieved in FY 2025.

For the 48 weeks ended August 28, 2026, group revenue from the sale of merchandise moderated from the interim period, with Southern Africa recording modest revenue growth as wholesale volumes and trading remained subdued in a competitive consumer environment.