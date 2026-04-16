Mordecai Announces New 16-Track Album 'Mamello' Set for April 17 Release

Amapiano artist Mordecai, born Kabelo Mokoena, is releasing his latest 16-track album, Mamello, on Friday, April 17. The project showcases his musical growth and diverse influences, building on his previous successful releases and platinum-certified singles.

Amapiano sensation Mordecai , real name Kabelo Mokoena, is poised to unveil his highly anticipated 16-track album, Mamello , on Friday, April 17th. This new release signifies a pivotal moment in the artist's burgeoning career, representing a significant evolution in his creative output and a testament to the diverse influences that have sculpted his distinctive sound.

Mordecai himself shared insights into the album's genesis, stating, 'Growing up, I was surrounded by music all the time, different sounds and influences coming from home and the people around me. That really shaped how I hear music today and how I approached this album. Mamello is me bringing all of that together.' This introspective reflection underscores the deeply personal nature of the project, suggesting a rich tapestry of sonic experiences woven into each track.

Raised in the township of Katlehong, situated to the east of Johannesburg, Mordecai has meticulously cultivated a remarkable trajectory since his debut in 2024 with the album Product of My Craft. His momentum continued with the release of Whispers of Love later that same year, followed by Blondeca and its expanded deluxe edition in 2025. This consistent output has yielded significant commercial success, with three of his tracks – Ngeke n’Believe’e, Phesheya, and Di Kgomo – achieving platinum certification. These accolades are not merely markers of popularity but indicators of a growing and respected discography that continues to captivate audiences.

The 16-track endeavor, Mamello, promises to be Mordecai's most expansive project to date, pushing the boundaries of his artistic capabilities. It is characterized by an expanded sonic palette and a more ambitious approach to production and collaborative efforts. Each featured artist has been strategically chosen, their contributions meticulously integrated to enhance the album's overall structure and narrative. Mordecai's selection process highlights a keen understanding of how to pair vocalists with his compositions, ensuring that each guest artist elevates the music and amplifies its emotional resonance. This deliberate curation, built upon a foundation of four previous projects and multiple platinum-selling records, solidifies Mordecai's reputation for crafting music that masterfully balances profound emotional depth with an infectious, dancefloor-ready energy.

The album also hints at broader collaborations, with mentions of a new single featuring Brandon Dhludhlu, alongside contributions from Zua with Sal Vibes, and a gospel duet from Bianca and Arri Opperman titled Lord, I Can't Believe. These diverse pairings suggest Mamello will offer a multifaceted listening experience, showcasing Mordecai's versatility and his ability to unite various musical styles under his Amapiano umbrella





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mordecai Amapiano Mamello New Album Music Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boksburg Camera Club Announces March WinnersTheo van der Merwe's 'Feeding the Fledgling' wins Image of the Month. The article features the winning photograph, the photographer's experiences, and club activities. Additional winners are also listed.

Read more »

SA Weather Service Issues Warnings for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Waves on April 15, 2026The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several provinces on April 15, 2026, including warnings for severe thunderstorms and damaging waves. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Read more »

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Tuesday, 14 April 2026A total of R600 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 14 April 2026.

Read more »

R&B Superstar Tamia Announces The Biggest Women’s Month Celebration Tour in South AfricaInternationally acclaimed singer Tamia will headline The Biggest Women’s Month Celebration Tour Experience in South Africa this August, promising a premium live music event featuring her chart-topping hits and celebrating women, music, and culture. The tour includes a performance at the Durban ICC on August 7th, 2026. Tickets are available through Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

Read more »

R&B Superstar Tamia Announces South African Women's Month TourSix-time Grammy Award-nominated R&B artist Tamia is coming to South Africa in August to headline The Biggest Women’s Month Celebration Tour Experience. The tour will feature performances of her many hit songs and promises a premium live music experience celebrating women, music, and culture. Dates include a performance at the Durban ICC on August 7th, 2026. Tickets are available through Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

Read more »

South Africa Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Thundershowers, and Severe Weather Warnings Issued for April 16, 2026A comprehensive weather forecast for South Africa on April 16, 2026, predicting cloudy skies, isolated thundershowers, and severe weather warnings for heavy downpours and hail in parts of the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

Read more »