Moratorium on TRC Prosecutions Led to Polarization within NPA

A declared moratorium on prosecutions under the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) stalled justice within the National Prosecutor Service (NPA), highlighting allegations of political interference. Former NPA Special Director Dr Silas Ramaite has testified before the Khampepe inquiry that he received an unconstitutional instruction from then Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Bridget Mabandla in 2004. The criminal case involving former Minister of Police Adriaan Vlok and others was derailed, leading to the resignation of Vusi Pikoli and a breakdown in relations between the NPA and the Interministerial Task Team.

A declared moratorium on prosecutions under the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) stalled justice, highlighting alleged political interference, according to former NPA Special Director Dr Silas Ramaite .

The NPA noted that Ramaite had received an unconstitutional instruction from then Minister ofJustice and Constitutional Development Bridget Mabandla in 2004, but failed to resist it. As a result, the criminal case involving former Minister of Police Adriaan Vlok, police commissioner Johan van der Merwe, and others, for orchestrating the 1989 poisoning of Reverend Frank Chikane, was derailed.

The executive creep into the affairs of the TRC led to the resignation of then NPA Head Vusi Pikoli and a complete breakdown of relations between the Interministerial Task Team and the NPA





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Truth And Reconciliation Commission South African National Prosecuting Authority Bridget Mabandla Silas Ramaite Vusi Pikoli Jan Wagenaar

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