Moosa's Late Strike Revives Cape Town City's Promotion Hopes in Dramatic Play-Off Win Over Milford

A last-minute goal from Therlo Moosa gave Cape Town City a vital 1-0 victory over already-advantaged Milford FC in the Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs, throwing the three-team race wide open ahead of the final round of matches.

In a dramatic twist to the Premier Soccer League's promotion/ relegation play-offs , a late goal by Therlo Moosa secured a 1-0 victory for Cape Town City FC over log leaders Milford FC at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Saturday.

The match, part of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership Promotion Playoffs, remained deadlocked until the 82nd minute when Moosa finished a superb cross from Heaven Sereetsi, breaking the stalemate and handing City a crucial lifeline. The result dramatically reshapes the three-team mini-league, which also includes Magesi FC, and sets up a high-stakes final round of fixtures.

Prior to the goal, both teams had squandered several chances, with Cape Town City's Jaeaden Rhodes hitting the free-kick post and Milford's Bulelani Sigomoshe failing to convert his opportunities. The win propels Cape Town City into a position where they must secure a victory with multiple goals in their final match against Magesi FC at home this Wednesday to keep their promotion hopes alive.

However, ultimate qualification will depend on that result coupled with the outcome of the decisive encounter between Magesi and Milford in Seshego, Polokwane, next Saturday. Milford FC remains in the strongest position, sitting atop the play-off standings with six points from their first two matches-a 1-0 away win over City and a 1-0 home victory over Magesi. They need only to avoid defeat against Magesi to seal promotion, barring an unlikely collapse.

For Cape Town City, the path is clear but difficult: they must win, and win convincingly, against Magesi to potentially overcome a points deficit and a goal difference gap. The stage is now set for a thrilling conclusion to the promotion race, with all three teams still mathematically in contention but Milford holding the balance of power





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Premier Soccer League Cape Town City FC Milford FC Magesi FC Promotion Playoffs Betway Premiership Therlo Moosa Heaven Sereetsi Relegation Play-Offs Richards Bay

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