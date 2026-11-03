Moody's Watches Local Elections for South Africa Fiscal Policy Signals

Moody's is monitoring South Africa's local government elections to assess whether coalition dynamics will affect the fiscal and monetary policies that earned ratings agencies' approval. The agency will review South Africa's rating on November 27.

Moody's is watching the outcome of this week's local government elections for an indication of how they might affect the national fiscal and monetary policies that have earned South Africa ratings agencies' approval over the past year.

Government Unity And Coalition Tensions

The government of national unity formed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after his ANC lost its outright parliamentary majority in the 2024 national elections has been credited with accelerating economic reforms and improving investor confidence. But last month ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called for a review of the DA's continued participation in the government of national unity after the second-largest party opposed the ANC's case at the Constitutional Court over the inclusion of its candidates in six municipalities in this week's elections.

Also read South Africa Prepares for Local Elections Amidst Voter Approval and EFF Court Ruling

Any possible flare-up in tensions during the municipal coalition negotiations that are certain to ensue after Wednesday's elections could also affect how those parties co-operate at national level. Moody's, which recently applauded the medium-term budget policy statement tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana as credit positive, will look for an electoral outcome that signals the continuation of South Africa's current positive fiscal trajectory, senior vice president at Moody's Ratings Lucie Villa said.

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Everything is from the prism of whether we see signs that the new coalition mode that South Africa is experiencing is one that can function well from a credit perspective, which is making sure that the ministry of finance can continue its mandate of fiscal consolidation, she told Business Day. Yes, we look at elections, but what is important is to look at different political events in the year to form a trend, rather than just one event taken in isolation against the rest, Villa said.

It is always a question of whether the people who are making the decisions that are credit positive are going to remain in place and have the mandate to do that. That is all that matters to us.

Coalition Stability And Policy Continuity

If the coalition is shaken, but there is no possibility in any way to reverse some of the measures taken, and it takes them a few additional months to then form another coalition that is again in line with the reform agenda that we have seen, you may even argue it is a good test of the fact that coalition regimes in South Africa are working. I think there would be more of a threat if there was a change in policy direction, whether it is part of a new coalition or whether it is part of a shaken coalition and they feel they cannot continue the agenda.

But any signal that there is a U-turn in the policy direction would be negative, Villa added. Moody's, which revised its outlook on South Africa to positive from stable in May, is scheduled to give its next review on November 27, as is S&P Global. Fellow ratings agency Fitch will publish its own on December 11.

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Though some economists see a ratings upgrade next month as unlikely, Bank of America in a recent viewpoint said, We view Moody's as the most likely agency to act, with a potential upgrade to Ba1, while an S&P upgrade to BB+ remains a closer call. Villa said the National Treasury's commitment to reining in government debt and the Reserve Bank's razor-sharp focus on containing inflation had probably made South Africa the most resilient country in Sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle East conflict, which has pushed global oil prices sharply higher.

Moody's Positive Outlook And Rating Upgrade

It is a very large, deep economy with a very sophisticated financial sector, and where we are seeing the highest quality of institutions in terms of dealing with the inflationary impact, she said. With its outlook on positive, Moody's could make a call on the country's rating as early as the November review. In general, with a nonstable outlook, whether it is positive or negative, we tend to resolve it within the next 12 to 18 months.

If we were to do it by the end of the year, that would be relatively soon compared to what is the normal, Villa said. The positive outlook was in May. So it will reach 12 months in May next year, and 18 months in the second periodic review of 2027.

We can use any of those dates, whether it is the November one, whether it is the first one in 2027 or the next one, or even maybe wait until 2028. The moment we feel it is ready, we just act.