Moody’s Investor Services South Africa to Deregister as Credit Rating Agency

The FSCA and PA have announced the deregistration of Moody’s Investor Services South Africa following the company’s decision to renounce its registration as an eligible ECAI. Banks will have 24 months to adjust to the change.

The South Africa n financial landscape is undergoing a shift as Moody’s Investor Services South Africa (MIS SA) prepares to cease operations as a registered credit rating agency within the country.

This follows a formal renunciation of its registration as an eligible External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI), as communicated to the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA). The FSCA officially announced the deregistration on April 16, 2026, with the process culminating in full derecognition by April 16, 2028.

This decision marks a significant change for South Africa’s debt capital markets, where Moody’s has been a prominent player since 1994, initially providing sovereign ratings and later expanding its presence with a local office established in 2003. Moody’s South African operation, functioning as a regional hub within the EMEA region, has been instrumental in providing credit ratings, in-depth research, and comprehensive credit risk analysis.

Its initial registration as a credit rating agency was approved by the then Financial Services Board in May 2014, enabling South African banks to leverage Moody’s ratings for crucial risk-weighting calculations. This practice allowed banks to align their capital reserves with assessed credit risk, a key component of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s regulatory framework. Since 2020, MIS SA has actively maintained ratings on a diverse portfolio of entities, including government-related issuers, municipalities, and their associated debt obligations.

The FSCA’s cancellation of MIS SA’s registration under the Credit Rating Services Act signifies the formal commencement of this operational shift. However, to ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption to the financial system, the PA has granted a 24-month grace period during which banks can continue to utilize existing Moody’s ratings for regulatory purposes. This extended timeframe allows institutions to adjust their internal processes and adopt alternative rating methodologies without immediate systemic risk.

The PA has indicated its intention to release an updated directive concerning eligible ECAIs following the completion of the 24-month period, formally removing Moody’s Ratings SA from the list of recognized agencies. The decision to deregister stems directly from Moody’s own request, as the company informed the FSCA of its intention to no longer maintain registration as a credit rating agency in South Africa.

Consequently, Moody’s Ratings SA is obligated to inform all entities it currently rates about its change in status. This notification is crucial for ensuring transparency and allowing rated entities to prepare for potential adjustments in their financial strategies. South Africa’s adherence to the Basel Committee’s standards necessitates the use of external credit ratings from recognized ECAIs for determining minimum regulatory capital requirements and reserve funds for credit risk.

Banks are mandated to map their exposures to ratings provided by these eligible agencies, adhering to national regulations. The deregistration of Moody’s Ratings SA underscores the importance of maintaining a robust and diversified credit rating landscape within South Africa. While Moody’s ratings will remain usable for a transitional period, the PA’s forthcoming directive will necessitate banks to adapt to a new environment where they rely on ratings from alternative, recognized ECAIs.

This situation highlights the ongoing evolution of the financial regulatory framework and the need for proactive adaptation by financial institutions to ensure continued stability and compliance. The long-term implications of this change will likely involve increased reliance on other international credit rating agencies and potentially the development of local rating capabilities to fill the void left by Moody’s departure





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