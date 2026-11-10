Springboks head to Paris with nine-try win over Italy and confident mood

The Springboks scored nine tries against Italy in Turin and now face France in Paris on Friday night with confidence and momentum behind them.

The Springboks scored nine tries against a lacklustre Italy in Turin on Saturday and now head to France for Friday night's Test against the Tricolores in Paris.

The nine tries would seem the only metric that counts. True. But there is also something a little less tangible going on with the Boks at the moment. Let us call it mood.

Also read Erasmus calls Springboks 66-7 win over Italy satisfying but demands improvement

Sure, mood is wishy-washy. It is not rooted in empirical facts or hard realities. But in another way mood is everything, ranging from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's growing bromance with Damian Willemse, to the fact that Tony Brown in the coach's box seems to have found the knack of making Rassie Erasmus grin.

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Jesse Kriel Boosts Bok Confidence

Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende are so comfortable with each other as centre partners that you get the feeling that one of them knows whether the other one wants coffee or tea. Behind the big cars and the steakhouse adverts, players are mortals like you and me. They have memories. Kriel will have particularly fine memories of that World Cup quarterfinal against France in 2023 in which he helped grind down their attacking intent.

Who can forget that tackle from behind on flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert? Or his cruncher on outside centre Gael Fickou? Kriel was immense. Kriel is the kind of human wall you do not want to run up against because he will stop you from going any further.

Paris is surely Kriel's happy place. He would not want to be anywhere else in the world. As he said after the 2023 quarterfinal: It is one of the loudest crowds I have played in front of, the French were unbelievable. It was an awesome atmosphere and experience.

Ruan Nortje Is a Crucial Bok Cog

The Boks are playing with great, billowing confidence at the moment, another example of mood. No one exemplifies this better than Bulls lock Ruan Nortje, a comparatively late starter in international rugby with a bottleneck of stellar locks like Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager up ahead of him. Nortje is a crucial cog in the Springbok system. He wins his line-out ball and he tackles like a demon.

There is nothing too messy down in the pit of the game he will not do. The All Blacks were hugely impressive in beating Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday, scoring seven tries and 19 unanswered second-half points in the process, but their line-out is as creaky as an old Volkswagen Beetle with peace signs on the bonnet. Against better sides, like England, who they meet in two weeks' time, their lack of a functioning line-out will count against them.

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What would they not do for a banker like Nortje? Given the mood in the side and the sense of the Boks' manifest destiny at the moment, a victory against France would appear to be a foregone conclusion. But let us be careful. Italy rallied in the second half in Turin after Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada doubtlessly reminded them that an international rugby match is no Waldorf School.

Springboks Face France Challenge

The Italians were quicker off their defensive line as a result and they were more robust in the tackle. They belatedly reached the conclusion they could compete after they started off the Test not really believing they could compete at all. Such is the success dividend.

The Springboks are on such a roll after having beaten the All Blacks three times out of four in mid-year, that many teams they now play against have lost the game in the head long before they lace up their boots. That is a great position to be in, knowing you are ahead before you start.

This said, France as a country is in a strange head space at the moment, what with the hardening of political positions on both the left and the right, and widespread protest over the cost of living and issues such as emigration. The Springboks might just have wandered blithely into a booby-trapped backyard, where the fact that they are champions of the world will count for nothing.