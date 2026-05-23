Montpellier has won the EPCR Challenge Cup for the third time after defeating Ulster Rugby 59-26 in the final at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Montpellier was led by former England No 8 Billy Vunipola who scored one of nine tries for the side and was instrumental in their dominant performance. This win comes after Montpellier also won the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2021. Despite leading after just five minutes,Ulster Rugby could not claim their first title since 2006and missed out on qualification for next season's Champions Cup with defeat.

The French club Montpellier has won the EPCR Challenge Cup for the third time after defeating Ulster Rugby 59-26 in the final at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao , Spain .

Montpellier was led by former England No 8 Billy Vunipola who scored one of nine tries for the side and was instrumental in their dominant performance. This win comes after Montpellier also won the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2021. Despite leading after just five minutes, Ulster Rugby could not claim their first title since 2006 and missed out on qualification for next season's Champions Cup with defeat





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Montpellier Challenge Cup Ulster Rugby Billy Vunipola EPCR Rugby Union San Mames Stadium Bilbao Spain

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Three key Challenge Cup final head-to-head battlesUlster and Montpellier will battle it out for glory in the EPCR Challenge Cup final in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday night.

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Billy Vunipola Leads Montpellier to Significant Challenge Cup WinBilly Vunipola, a former England No 8, was instrumental in Montpellier's victory over Ulster in the Challenge Cup. Montpellier had been the underdogs but managed to defeat Ulster and claim their third title.

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Billy Vunipola Instrumental in Montpellier's Challenge Cup TriumphFormer England No 8 Billy Vunipola was a key player as Montpellier secured their third Challenge Cup title with a 59-26 victory over Ulster in the final.

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