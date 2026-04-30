Monthly Community and Club Events in Boksburg and Surrounding Areas

A comprehensive list of monthly meetings, gatherings, and events for clubs, organizations, and community groups in Boksburg and nearby regions, including hiking, scrabble, bridge, seniors' clubs, and more.

The Boksburg Hiking Club convenes on the first Wednesday of every month at the Atlas Bowling Club, offering a bring-and-braai event starting at 17:30, followed by a meeting at 19:00.

A cash bar is available for attendees. For inquiries, contact Barbara at 073 140 8162 or via email at hikingclubboksburg@gmail.com.

Additionally, the Baanbreker Voortrekkers gather every Monday at Laerskool Baanbreker from 16:00 to 17:00, with Luzinda reachable at 072 314 5482. On every Tuesday, the Volkspelelaer group meets at 19:00 at Trans-50 Witfield Park, where Marita can be contacted at 074 116 5497. The Round Table Boksburg 17 also meets on May 12, with further details available via hercules.boksburg17@gmail.com.

For seniors, the East Rand Seniors Club holds monthly meetings on the third Thursday at the Boksburg Central Methodist Church at 10:00, welcoming all seniors. Lynn can be reached at 081 065 0395. The Memorable Order of Tin Hats (MOTH) Sphinx Shellhole meets on the first Saturday of each month at 09:30 at 150 Commissioner St, Boksburg. More information is available at spinxshellhole1938@gmail.com.

The East Rand Business Women will host a meeting on June 10, featuring guest speaker and author Susan Coetser at the Leef venue in Bartlett. Isabel can be contacted at isabelblignaut2@gmail.com. Outside Boksburg, the Saamstaan Volkspelelaer group meets every Tuesday at 19:00 at the Voortrekker terrein behind Impala Laerskool in Kempton Park, with Annabé available at 083 654 8967. The Benoni Northerns Bridge Club meets every Thursday at 12:45 at the Benoni Northerns Sports Club, welcoming newcomers.

Pat can be reached at 073 196 9028. On May 9, Brainy Birds parrot rescue and rehabilitation will host a Mother's Day market from 10:00 to 15:00 at the corner of Van Tonder and Terrace roads in Eastleigh, featuring free entry, spot prizes, stalls, and a chance to meet the birds. The Benoni Scrabble Club meets every Monday at 14:00 at the Blue Forest Girl Guide Hall, welcoming both new and experienced players.

Viv can be contacted at 073 147 5505. The University of the Third Age (U3A) meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Northfield Methodist Church, offering a guest speaker and refreshments for R20. Colleen can be reached at 082 346 4756. The SA Airforce Association East Rand meets on the third Friday of each month at 12:00 at Cafe@The Range in Kempton Park.

RSVP to Roelf at 073 186 7761 or rossouwrj1@gmail.com. The Makers Movement of South Africa meets on the third Saturday of each month from 09:30 to 12:00 at the Leroy Merlin Greenstone boardroom, welcoming beginners to professionals in various crafts. Zieg can be contacted at 071 897 4769. In sports, the Croquet Club meets every Wednesday and Sunday at 13:30 at the Kleinfontein Bowling Club, with no experience required.

Viv can be reached at 073 147 5505. The Old Bens golf day is scheduled for May 22 at the Lake Club Benoni, with registration at 09:30 and tee-off at 10:30. Travis can be contacted at 072 994 5042





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