SAWS issues Yellow Level 1 thunderstorm warning as special voting begins in South Africa

Severe thunderstorms may disrupt power and communication services as special voting starts, while hot conditions and a heatwave affect several provinces.

Severe thunderstorms could disrupt power and communication services in parts of South Africa as special voting begins for the 2026 Local Government Elections. The South African Weather Service ( SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in several areas.

The warning covers southern parts of Gauteng, eastern parts of the Free State, extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga, and extreme north-eastern escarpment areas of the Eastern Cape. Special voting takes place on Monday, 2 November, and Tuesday, 3 November, ahead of the main voting day on Wednesday, 4 November. The IEC has approved more than 2.6 million applications for special voting. This includes voters who will cast their ballots at voting stations and those who qualify for home visits.

Also read Severe Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Expected in KZN, Free State, and North West

Possible disruptions to power supply and infrastructure

SAWS has not specifically warned that voting operations will be disrupted, and the warning does not mean polling stations will necessarily experience problems. The Yellow Level 1 warning highlights possible localised flooding, damage to property and temporary structures, and disruptions to power supply and communications. Severe thunderstorms can damage electricity infrastructure when lightning strikes equipment or strong winds bring down trees and power lines. Heavy rainfall can also flood electrical installations, while damaged infrastructure may interrupt mobile network services.

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SAWS has identified these as possible impacts of Monday thunderstorms, but the warning does not confirm that any outages have occurred. South Africa can expect hot conditions in several provinces on Monday, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers forecast in parts of the country. SAWS expects similar conditions to those forecast for Sunday to persist into Monday and Tuesday. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are possible across several parts of the country.

Persistently high temperatures forecast in several provinces

Parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga are expected to experience very hot conditions. A heatwave advisory is expected to remain in place until Monday in parts of the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and northern Gauteng. Persistently high temperatures are forecast in these areas. The weather outlook comes as approved special voters cast their ballots on Monday and Tuesday.

SAWS has urged voters and election officials to take changing weather conditions into account when planning their activities. Voters are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly, particularly in areas where afternoon thunderstorms are expected, the weather service said. Members of the public have also been advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against prolonged exposure to heat. People should carry umbrellas or raincoats where showers are expected and allow extra time for travel.

Urges voters to plan journeys and stay hydrated

Motorists should exercise caution on wet roads, particularly where thunderstorms could reduce visibility. Voters should follow official weather updates and announcements from the IEC throughout the two-day special voting period. Residents in affected areas should monitor conditions closely. SAWS will continue monitoring conditions and issuing severe weather warnings and advisories where necessary.

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The combination of heat and thunderstorms means voters and election officials should remain alert during the two days of special voting.