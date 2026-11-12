Momentum Insure Warns of Relay Theft Risks with Keyless Cars

Momentum Insure executive head Funeka Ngewu advises motorists to adopt specific precautions against relay theft, including using Faraday pouches and altering key storage habits at home.

Momentum Insure executive head of claims and claims procurement Funeka Ngewu has issued a warning regarding the growing threat of relay theft targeting drivers with keyless entry vehicles. This sophisticated method allows criminals to intercept and relay signals from wireless key fobs, tricking the car into unlocking even when the owner is nowhere near the vehicle. Despite the convenience this technology offers, it introduces a new vulnerability that requires consumers to adjust their security habits to protect their assets.

Understanding How Relay Theft Works

Relay theft operates by using electronic devices to capture the radio signal emitted by a car key fob inside a home and then broadcasting that signal to the vehicle. The car's computer interprets this extended signal as the key being present, allowing doors to unlock and, in some cases, the engine to start. This process does not require physical possession of the key, meaning a thief can steal a vehicle parked on the street while the actual key rests securely on a table inside the owner's house. The technology itself is not inherently defective, but the method of signal transmission creates an exploit that criminals can leverage with minimal effort and specialized equipment.

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Strategic Key Storage and Signal Blocking

Ngewu emphasizes that the location where wireless keys are kept at home plays a critical role in preventing these incidents. Storing fobs on tables near front doors or on windowsills makes the signal easily accessible to outsiders using relay devices. To mitigate this risk, motorists should store their keys further inside the home, ensuring they are positioned away from external walls and windows. For added security, using a Faraday pouch or a signal-blocking box is highly recommended, as these containers are designed to block the transmission of radio waves. Drivers are advised to test these protective products with their specific vehicle models to confirm they effectively block the key's signal.

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Vehicle Confirmation and Driver Vigilance

Awareness of vehicle behavior is another essential defense against opportunistic theft. Keyless systems vary significantly between manufacturers, and walking away from a car with the key in one's pocket does not guarantee that the doors have locked automatically. Drivers must actively verify that the vehicle is secured by checking door handles or looking for locking indicators before leaving the area. Remaining alert to suspicious activity around homes and cars is also vital, particularly when approaching or attempting to unlock the vehicle. This vigilance helps drivers notice if someone is attempting to interact with the car in an unusual manner or if the vehicle behaves unexpectedly during the locking process.

Adopting New Security Routines and Protocols

Protecting a vehicle with keyless entry requires a fundamental shift in how owners perceive and manage security. Ngewu notes that no single precaution can completely eliminate the risk of vehicle theft, making a layered approach necessary. Motorists should familiarize themselves with their specific vehicle's security features by consulting the owner's manual or speaking with a dealer. Combining physical storage solutions like Faraday pouches with strict behavioral routines, such as manually checking locks and storing keys centrally, creates a more robust defense. This holistic strategy helps ensure that the convenience of keyless technology does not come at the expense of personal safety and property security.