Molosankwe,Known Activist and Humanitarian, Shot and Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Lomanyaneng

The news of Molosankwe's death was met with disbelief and shock by the community of Lomanyaneng, who had come to the activist's home to offer condolences. Thabatse Marosi, a family friend of the victim, stated that Molosankwe had not limited his activism to local issues in Mahikeng but had also been a humanitarian when it came to helping people less fortunate. Booysens, known for his provocative views on social media, described Molosankwe as the 'great one' and claimed that he wasn't one to be easily scared. He also commented on the deceased's fearless nature, saying, 'Thato is not scared. Kill me now, kill me yesterday, kill me later, fear fokol.' These comments are widely known to be provocative and come in the aftermath of the news of the activist's death.

Molosankwe was reportedly shot multiple times by unknown gunmen near his home in Lomanyaneng , driving away in a white getaway vehicle. Messages of condolence have been flooding in as the community comes to terms with the loss.

Thabang Tikane, a family friend, noted that Molosankwe's activism was not limited to exposing governance failures in Mahikeng but also extended to humanitarian efforts, such as helping the needy. Commenting on Molosankwe's death, Booysens described him as the 'great one' and said, 'Thato is not scared. Kill me now, kill me yesterday, kill me later, fear fokol.





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Molosankwe Activist Homicide Gunman Community Member Lomanyaneng Mahikeng Humanitarian Poverty Fear Provocative View Fearless

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