The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed applications by Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and co-accused to strike the Transnet corruption case from the roll, ordering the state to provide access to electronic evidence within 90 days.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed applications by former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, along with their co-accused, to have the multibillion-rand Transnet corruption case struck from the roll.

Judge Matodzi Brian Nemavhidi delivered the ruling on Thursday, finding that striking the matter was not the appropriate remedy at this stage. The court instead ordered the state to provide the accused with a functional, searchable review environment for the electronic evidence within 90 calendar days. The state must also file an implementation plan within 30 days, setting out how it will assist the accused in accessing the electronic data. Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the outcome.

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He said the court ruled that striking the matter from the roll is not the appropriate remedy to ensure a fair trial. Mamothame added that the implementation plan must explain how the state will help the accused access the electronic data. The case was postponed to January 18, when the court will decide whether the state has complied with the order.

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Judgment had been reserved in late October after the accused argued that the matter, enrolled four years ago, had faced excessive delays in reaching trial. In his ruling, Nemavhidi said he was not persuaded that the relief sought was justified at this stage. He noted that the record showed interlocutory proceedings, difficulties with legal representation and other procedural circumstances contributed to the trial not proceeding on its scheduled date.

It would be inappropriate, he said, to attribute the entire period of delay to a single party. The judge said the charges were serious, the prosecution complex, and the volume of electronic evidence and number of accused persons required substantial preparation.

Judge Orders State To Provide Access

However, he stressed that complexity could not excuse inadequate preparation or the failure to provide the accused with facilities needed to exercise their constitutional rights. Nemavhidi directed the state to take all reasonable and necessary steps to ensure all accused are afforded effective, practical and meaningful access to the electronic datasets. Within 30 days, the state must email the judge secretary a written implementation plan outlining the technical platform proposed for meaningful interrogation of the dataset.

The plan must also cover how data will be processed, indexed and made searchable, the infrastructure, storage and specialist personnel required, how the defence will obtain secure access, training arrangements, and an implementation timetable. Within 90 days, the state must ensure a functional and searchable reviewing environment is available to the accused and their legal representatives. The state was also ordered to provide access credentials, technical support, user training and documentation.

It must ensure no accused is deprived of meaningful access solely because they cannot afford necessary storage devices, software licences and technical infrastructure. Progress reports must be filed every 30 calendar days until implementation is complete, followed by a report on the functionality of the review environment.

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Transnet Locomotive Graft Charges Explained

The accused were arrested on graft charges linked to Transnet's procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 and a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the project, which went to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012. They were also charged in connection with R93 million paid to Trillian Asset Management, a Gupta-linked entity, in 2015.

Molefe, Singh and Gama are charged alongside Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Trillian Asset Management director Eric Wood, Daniel Roy of Novum Asset Management and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley. They face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act, according to Mamothame. The directorate alleged that Regiments Capital was irregularly brought into the contract, pushing its value and scope to more than R305 million.

Defence Claims State Crippled Preparations

The services included sourcing $2.5 billion, about R30 billion at the time, in loans from the China Development Bank and a club loan for Transnet. Defence attorneys previously argued that the state had crippled their preparations by disclosing the massive electronic dataset only weeks before the trial date. The court acknowledged concern that practical arrangements for meaningful interrogation of the electronic material remained unresolved, but said that did not mean striking the matter was the only remedy available.

Nemavhidi concluded that the commencement of the trial shall be managed in a manner that does not deprive any accused of the constitutional right to adequate time and facilities to prepare a defence.