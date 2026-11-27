Kaizer Chiefs winger Elias Mokwana pledges his full dedication to his boyhood club after an impressive debut in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. He urges his teammates to remain focused as they prepare for a crucial league match against Chippa United.

Elias Mokwana has unequivocally promised to give one hundred percent of his effort for Kaizer Chiefs, his beloved boyhood club, following a stunning debut performance that included a creative assist and a goal.

Mokwana Pledges Full Commitment To Chiefs

The midfielder winger emphasized that he will always pour his heart into the team, demonstrating immediate commitment to the Amakhosi cause as they navigate a challenging period in the league standings. Mokwana is poised to play a significant role when Kaizer Chiefs face Chippa United in a league encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

Also read Moses Mabhida Stadium to Host Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Carling Knockout Final on December 12

The former Sekhukhune United winger has called for calm and composure among his teammates ahead of this vital fixture, stressing the urgent need for the squad to start collecting points to close the gap on their rivals. With one match in hand, Kaizer Chiefs currently sit fourteen points behind league leaders Orlando Pirates. Mokwana acknowledged the distance in the table, stating that the team must keep their heads down and focus on gaining ground.

Advertisement

He believes that starting to pick up points is essential to catching up with the chasing pack and restoring their competitive standing in the league. He also highlighted the tactical nature of the upcoming challenge, noting that he expects a tough battle against Chippa United. Mokwana pointed out that Chippa is a very good team managed by Brandon Truter, a coach he previously worked with during his time at Sekhukhune United.

Mokwana Expects Tough Tactical Battle With Chippa

He described the upcoming match as a nice tactical game that will test the mental resilience of his new teammates. Mokwana made his highly anticipated Chiefs debut off the bench in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last Sunday. He produced a neat back-heeled assist before scoring in the team's 2-1 victory.

The match saw him under pressure from Sundowns midfielder Tashreeq Matthews, marking a significant moment in his return to South African football prominence. Reflecting on the experience, Mokwana expressed his excitement at making the match-day squad for a game against one of the best teams in Africa. He described it as a dream come true to debut for the wonderful team he grew up supporting and loves so much.

This emotional connection adds an extra layer of motivation to his performance and future contributions to the club. Mokwana joined Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent early this month, having left Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis two months earlier. Before his stint in Tunisia, he also had a brief loan spell with Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League. His journey through these international leagues has brought him back to his roots in South African football.

Mokwana Reflects On Emotional Debut Against Sundowns

The midfielder's rapid integration into the squad highlights the immediate impact he aims to make. His comments about keeping cool heads suggest he understands the pressure and expectations at Kaizer Chiefs. Fans and pundits alike are watching closely to see how he translates this debut promise into consistent league performances. As the team prepares for the Chippa United clash, the focus remains on discipline and tactical execution.

Advertisement

Mokwana's emphasis on not letting the points gap discourage them is a vital message for the dressing room. The upcoming games will be crucial in determining whether they can mount a serious challenge for the league title. The combination of his technical skill, evidenced by the assist and goal, and his emotional investment in the club makes him a key figure.

His ability to read the game, as seen in his back-heel pass, suggests he brings a unique creative element to the Chiefs' attack. This versatility will be tested against a disciplined Chippa side. Mokwana's return to form and fitness is a boost for the team's momentum. Having played at a high level in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, he brings valuable experience.

Mokwana Highlights Importance Of Collective Team Effort

His desire to help the team climb the table aligns with the broader goals of the coaching staff and management. The narrative of the boyhood fan fulfilling his dream on the biggest stage resonates deeply with the support base.

However, Mokwana knows that individual brilliance must be matched by collective team effort to achieve success. The upcoming league matches will be a true test of this philosophy. Preparations are reportedly going well according to Mokwana's own assessment. He is confident that with the right mindset, the team can overcome the points deficit.

The tactical battle against Brandon Truter's side will be a key indicator of their progress. Ultimately, Elias Mokwana's debut was a statement of intent. He has shown he has the quality and the heart to perform for Kaizer Chiefs. The next few weeks will reveal if he can sustain this level of performance across all competitions.