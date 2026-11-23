Elias Mokwana marked his Kaizer Chiefs debut with an assist and a goal as Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra time to reach the Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates.

Elias Mokwana marked his Kaizer Chiefs debut with an assist and a goal as Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 after extra time in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The match was played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Chiefs scored twice in extra time to secure their place in the final against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates. Mokwana came off the bench and helped set up the first goal before scoring the second. The 26-year-old winger said the occasion was more than just an immediate impact on the pitch.

Also read Mokwana inspires Chiefs to extra time victory over Sundowns

Mokwana Fulfilling Childhood Dream

It was the fulfilment of a childhood ambition to represent one of South Africa's biggest football clubs. Mokwana expressed gratitude to the Chiefs leadership and technical team for giving him the opportunity. He also acknowledged how difficult it was to overcome a Sundowns side that pushed Amakhosi throughout the contest. I'm grateful to the chairman and the coaches for bringing me.

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It wasn't an easy game against a difficult team, so I'm grateful we won this game, he told the club's media department. His contribution proved decisive in extra time. He first helped set up a goal before finding the back of the net himself to put Chiefs in a commanding position. The former Sekhukhune United and Esperance winger revealed that his desire to score goals for Amakhosi was inspired by watching some of the club's former attacking stars.

Among those who left an impression on him was Zimbabwean forward Knowledge Musona, who enjoyed a prolific spell at Naturena. It's a dream come true. I grew up wanting to score goals for this wonderful team. I grew up watching the likes of Musona scoring goals and I wanted to do it like them, he added.

Tshabalala Hails Mokwana Impact

Mokwana wore jersey No 14, which used to belong to Siphiwe Tshabalala during his Chiefs days. Tshabalala, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, hailed the impact of Mokwana. Speaking in Sandton on Monday after Coca-Cola was confirmed as a partner to the next two Africa Cup of Nations, Tshabalala said he was impressed by Mokwana but called for patience from fans. It was a great introduction for him, in a tough semifinal, Tshabalala said.

To grab an assist and score on your debut against one of the best teams in the country, it was great for him and the team. From what I saw, he is very capable of helping the team. He didn't have much time to prepare with them. He still needs to be integrated and it's still early days, but I have no doubt he can help the team progress.

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Tshabalala also praised Chiefs for sticking to a game plan that upset Sundowns in their own backyard. From the first whistle, I saw character. There was a willingness to work for each other. They were very effective off the ball, he said.

Chiefs Tactical Discipline Shown

Although they gave Sundowns time on the ball, they worked well to minimise space and close the gaps so that Sundowns don't hurt them. At the same time, they were very deadly on transition. It was a great performance by Chiefs. But the man who famously scored the opening goal of the 2010 World Cup warned that Chiefs still have some way to go to be a finished product.

They are a work in progress, they are not there yet. What matters is they played well and won. Mokwana, 27, signed for Chiefs on a free transfer this month after he was released by Tunisian giants Esperance. He also had a spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hazem last month.

Having already announced himself in spectacular fashion, Mokwana will now hope to carry that momentum into the Carling Knockout final. Chiefs will face Pirates in another eagerly anticipated Soweto Derby on December 12. The win ensured Chiefs proceeded to the final against rivals Orlando Pirates, at a venue which the PSL will confirm soon. The final is a repeat of the 2024 Nedbank Cup showdown.