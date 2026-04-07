Residents of Mohlakeng are calling for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed in their area to combat escalating crime and address perceived police inaction. Protests involving tire burning took place with the residents expressing their frustrations.

The residents of Mohlakeng are urgently appealing for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF ) to their community, citing escalating crime rates and perceived inadequacy in the current policing resources. The community's frustration reached a boiling point earlier this week, leading to street protests characterized by tire burning and widespread demands for immediate intervention.

The core of their argument revolves around the limited capacity of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to effectively address the pervasive criminal activities plaguing Mohlakeng. The residents believe that the deployment of the SANDF is crucial to bolster law enforcement efforts and provide a much-needed sense of security. They highlight a growing climate of fear and insecurity that has gripped the community, underscoring the urgency of the situation. This call for military assistance reflects a deeper concern about the safety and well-being of the residents, who feel increasingly vulnerable to criminal elements. \The protests were fueled by a perception of police inaction and a lack of visible presence in the areas most affected by crime. Residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the existing response to criminal activities, emphasizing the need for a more robust and proactive approach. The community's representatives, including South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) West Rand sub-regional chairperson Mosa Msimango, have voiced their unwavering support for the SANDF deployment. Msimango articulated the community's primary demand, stating that since the president has already committed to deploying the SANDF in various areas, Mohlakeng should also be prioritized. The community's desire is for the military to assist the existing law enforcement with the limited resources available. The residents believe that the presence of the SANDF will serve as a deterrent to criminals and provide much-needed support to the SAPS. The widespread nature of the crime, the lack of sufficient resources, and the residents' growing fear led the community to the point of protesting and seeking military intervention as the only solution.\The unrest in Mohlakeng is not an isolated incident; it's part of a larger trend of communities across South Africa grappling with high crime rates and expressing dissatisfaction with the police response. The situation in Mohlakeng is a clear example of the challenges faced by many communities, and it also calls into question the capacity of the police in high-crime zones. The residents are asking for the SANDF to be deployed to aid the police. The residents' call for the SANDF highlights the community’s vulnerability to criminal activities. The president's prior commitment to deployment sets a precedent, and the residents of Mohlakeng want to be included in the area that will be assisted. There is a need for the government to seriously consider the challenges. The deployment would aim at reducing the impact of crime on the community and to assist in the improvement of the relationship between the community and the police force. The residents want to improve the safety of their communities and to live in a safer society





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SANDF Mohlakeng Crime Police Protests

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