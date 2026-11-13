Mohamed Salah Breaks Egypt Goal Record in 5-0 Win Over Malawi

Mohamed Salah becomes Egypt's all-time top scorer with 70 goals. He scores twice in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as Egypt dominates Malawi 5-0 in Cairo.

Mohamed Salah has officially secured his place in Egypt ian football history by becoming the nation's all-time leading scorer. The 34-year-old former Liverpool forward achieved this monumental milestone during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday. He recorded his 70th goal for the national team in a commanding 5-0 victory against Malawi in Cairo.

Salah Breaks Long-Standing Record

Salah surpassed the previous record held by Hossam Hassan to reach the historic 70-goal mark. He left it late in the match to overtake his predecessor, scoring a far-post header in the 84th minute. He added his second goal from a penalty spot five minutes into the additional time played at the end of the match. This performance not only extended his personal tally but also solidified his legacy within Egyptian sports.

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Egypt Dominates Malawi Under New Management

Egypt coach Ali Maher made a perfect start to his tenure with this comprehensive victory. Maher replaced Hossam Hassan, who was dismissed as coach last week. Goals from Nasser Maher, Omar Marmoush, and Mohamed Hany built a 3-0 lead by half-time. The result leaves Egypt with seven points in Group B after three matches, placing them three points ahead of Angola. Angola is scheduled to host South Sudan on Saturday in their upcoming fixture.

Other Results Shape Group Standings

Elsewhere in the qualifiers, Morocco crushed Niger 5-1 in Casablanca to remain the pace-setter in Group A. Achraf Hakimi, the favorite to win a second successive African Footballer of the Year award next month, scored a brace in that match. Nigeria also secured a crucial win, defeating Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo to get their campaign back on track. Alhassan Yusuf put Nigeria ahead after just 103 seconds, and Alphonce Msanga equalized for Tanzania on 32 minutes.

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Nigeria's Path to Qualification Clarified

Substitute Tolu Arokodaro scored twice within eight minutes for Nigeria to secure the three points. His near-post back heel off a low cross put Nigeria ahead in the 52nd minute, followed by a close-range shot at the hour mark. This ultimately comfortable victory lifted the Super Eagles to six points after three rounds in Group L. They sit one point behind Guinea-Bissau, who drew 1-1 with Madagascar on Thursday. Tanzania, despite being bottom of the table with one point, is guaranteed a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as a co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

Tunisia Stumbles Against Libya

Tunisia suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Libya, leaving them at the bottom of Group H. Ali Youssef converted a penalty in the 44th minute for Libya, and Hamdou Elhouni doubled the lead in the 62nd minute. This result ended Tunisia's record of reaching every Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 1994 and placed them in a perilous position. They currently sit on two points, while Libya moves up to share the lead on four points with Uganda.

South Africa Drawn by Kenya's Late Goal

In a Group D clash, Kenya scored in the final minute to snatch a surprise 2-2 draw away to South Africa. Benni McCarthy, who guides the Harambee Stars, was the happier coach at full-time after Ryan Ogam equalized. South Africa remains on top of the group with seven points. Guinea has six points, Kenya has two, and Eritrea has one, setting up a competitive finish to the qualifying stage.