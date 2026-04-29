Mogotsi's Recusal Bid Against Chaskalson Faces Uphill Battle at Madlanga Commission

Brown Mogotsi’s attempt to have Advocate Matthew Chaskalson removed as evidence leader at the Madlanga Commission is unlikely to succeed, with legal experts suggesting Mogotsi lacks the authority to dictate the commission’s personnel. The commission is also facing delays due to witness illness, raising concerns about potential obstruction tactics.

The attempt by Brown Mogotsi to disqualify Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC from serving as an evidence leader at the Madlanga Commission appears poised to fail, according to legal observations.

The core argument centers around Mogotsi’s assertion that Chaskalson has conducted himself unfairly during questioning, prompting a request for his recusal. However, legal experts, including Hart, contend that Mogotsi lacks the authority to unilaterally determine who serves in such a crucial role within the commission of inquiry. While acknowledging that a change in evidence leadership isn’t unheard of, Hart emphasized that the ultimate decision rests solely with the commission itself.

He suggested that removing Chaskalson from handling Mogotsi’s specific testimony wouldn’t fundamentally disrupt the proceedings, given the presence of multiple evidence leaders already involved in the inquiry. Another leader could seamlessly continue where Chaskalson left off, maintaining the momentum of the investigation. Chaskalson has firmly denied Mogotsi’s allegations of unfair questioning, and is preparing a robust defense of his conduct.

He intends to formally request permission from his professional legal bodies to submit an affidavit directly addressing the claims made by Mogotsi. This move signals a willingness to transparently address the concerns raised and defend his professional integrity. Jeremy Michaels, the spokesperson for the Madlanga Commission, confirmed Mogotsi’s intention to apply for Chaskalson’s recusal, a move that came shortly before Mogotsi was scheduled to resume his testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Should the commission ultimately find against Chaskalson, Mogotsi retains the right to challenge any adverse findings or recommendations made by the Madlanga Commission following the conclusion of its work, through a formal review process. This provides a safeguard for Mogotsi’s rights and ensures due process is followed. The commission is facing increasing pressure from various sources, and the situation is becoming more complex.

The Madlanga Commission is currently grappling with a growing number of challenges from witnesses, including a concerning trend of last-minute sick notes that necessitate postponements of scheduled hearings. Hart suspects that these delays may be a deliberate tactic employed by witnesses to obstruct the commission’s progress, particularly given the strict deadline it faces to complete its investigation. This raises concerns about the integrity of the process and the potential for manipulation.

The commission is under significant time constraints to deliver its findings, and any further delays could jeopardize its ability to fulfill its mandate effectively. The situation highlights the delicate balance between ensuring fair treatment for witnesses and maintaining the momentum of a critical inquiry. The commission must navigate these challenges carefully to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

The increasing strain on the inquiry underscores the importance of addressing these issues proactively to prevent further disruptions and maintain public trust in the process. The commission’s ability to withstand these challenges will be crucial in determining its ultimate success and the credibility of its findings. The commission is determined to continue its work despite these obstacles





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