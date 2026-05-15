Mogotsi denied as undercover agent, continues testifying

Chaskalson submitted an affidavit stating that Mogotsi had never been an undercover agent, and Mogotsi again refused to answer questions. He had earlier been ordered to continue giving evidence after his recusal application was dismissed.

" Madlanga Commission Chief Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson has presented evidence in Pretoria indicating that alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi was never an undercover agent . Chaskalson submitted an affidavit from a colonel in the Crime Intelligence division, stating that Mogotsi had never formed part of its undercover agent programme.

During proceedings, Mogotsi again refused to answer questions put to him by Chaskalson, saying he did not want to incriminate himself. Mogotsi had earlier been ordered by the Commission to continue giving evidence after his recusal application against Chaskalson was dismissed.





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Brown Mogotsi Alleged Political Fixer Undercover Agent Criminal Intelligence Division South African Police Service Madlanga Commission

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