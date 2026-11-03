Collins names mogging its 2026 Word of the Year, beating firewave and ghost jobs

Collins English Dictionary has crowned mogging, a slang term meaning to outshine someone, as its 2026 Word of the Year, after it rose from bodybuilding culture to mainstream Gen Z usage.

Collins English Dictionary has named mogging as its Word of the Year for 2026. The term beat a shortlist that included firewave, ghost jobs, carspreading and Manchesterism.

Mogging means the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something. It is often used to describe someone looking more attractive, fashionable, confident or cooler than another person. Simply put, to mog someone is to make them look inferior by comparison. It can refer to appearance, confidence, status, talent or just about anything else.

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For example, if someone walks into a party wearing an exceptionally good outfit, a friend might joke that they are mogging everyone in the room. The term can also apply to things rather than people. A new video game could mog an older title, or someone's homemade sourdough could mog a friend's loaf. The word is believed to be rooted in the slang acronym AMOG, meaning Alpha Male of the Group.

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Origins in Bodybuilding Culture

It emerged around 2016 as a noun in bodybuilding culture, where it referred to the most physically dominant man in a gym. The term later became a verb and spread through parts of the online manosphere. Those communities are associated with aggressive ideas about masculinity and, in some cases, misogynistic beliefs. Its meaning has since shifted considerably.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha have helped turn mogging into humorous internet slang, largely separating it from those earlier subcultures. The word has entered mainstream conversation in recent months, used playfully by younger generations to describe someone looking better or cooler. Collins said its use increased this year and it entered mainstream usage. Mogging is different from looksmaxxing.

Looksmaxxing focuses on improving one's own appearance. Mogging is about the comparison, essentially being so much better-looking, stylish or impressive that someone else looks inferior next to you. The term can now extend well beyond appearance. It can describe outperforming someone in almost any area.

Collins Names Word of the Year

Collins managing director Alex Beecroft praised the word. It is a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and mogging the rest of us, Beecroft said in a statement. Every year, Collins lexicographers create a list of words that reflect our ever evolving language and the preoccupations of those who use it. They selected mogging after analysing changing patterns of language use.

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The shortlist included carspreading, which refers to manufacturers making vehicles that are bigger with every new model. It also featured ghost jobs, postings advertised without any intention to hire someone, driven by frustrations with the job market. Also in contention was Manchesterism, the political philosophy associated with Andy Burnham, who became the UK's prime minister this summer after a dramatic takeover. Another contender was fricy, describing food that is both fruity and spicy.

There was also firewave, referring to multiple wildfires that spread over a short period of time. The list included bixie, a haircut between a bob and a pixie cut, as well as P(doom), an estimate of the probability that AI could cause the collapse of human civilisation. Other shortlisted terms were friendslop and hydration break. A blog on the Collins website said the pattern across the shortlist is hard to miss.

Full Shortlist of Contenders

In 2026, everything is surpassing something else, it said. The blog pointed to bigger cars with carspreading, hotter summers with firewave and hydration break, and a politician who outmanoeuvred a prime minister with Manchesterism. Last year's word of the year was vibe coding. That term meant the use of artificial intelligence to tell a machine what you want instead of coding it yourself.

Mogging now joins that list as Collins' 2026 Word of the Year. The dictionary said it is a great example of younger generations shaping the English language.