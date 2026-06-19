Mofokeng Reflects on World Cup Debut: 'Coach Told Me to Be Confident'

Relebohile Mofokeng made his FIFA World Cup debut for Bafana Bafana in the 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, revealing coach Hugo Broos's instructions and his hopes for the crucial match against South Korea.

Relebohile Mofokeng , the Bafana Bafana playmaker affectionately known as 'President yama 2K', has opened up about his FIFA World Cup debut after coming off the bench in South Africa's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The Orlando Pirates star, who had watched from the sidelines during the opening 2-0 loss to Mexico, was introduced in the second half and immediately injected energy into a lackluster attack. Mofokeng revealed that coach Hugo Broos gave him clear instructions before his introduction: 'The coach told me to play behind the defensive midfielders because there was space there. He said to be confident, to believe in myself, and that he believes in me. So I just trusted myself.

' Reflecting on the match, Mofokeng acknowledged the difficulty of playing on the biggest stage. 'The game was very difficult because this is the biggest stage. You need confidence and you need to believe in yourself. In the first half, the gents did very well to find the spaces, but we needed more attacks.

We did very well in the second half to attack them and put them under pressure. So I think, yeah, we did very well,' he said. His performance drew praise from fans and pundits alike, with many suggesting he could earn a starting spot in the decisive final group stage match against South Korea. That game is widely regarded as Bafana's most important of the tournament, as a win could secure progression to the knockout rounds.

Mofokeng's emergence as a creative force has been one of the bright spots for South Africa in a challenging World Cup campaign. The 21-year-old has been a standout in the domestic league with Pirates, and his ability to unlock defenses with incisive passes and dribbling has made him a fan favorite. With South Korea expected to dominate possession, Mofokeng's counter-attacking instincts could prove vital.

'I just need to play my normal game, be confident, and help the team,' he added. As Bafana prepare for the crucial encounter, all eyes will be on Broos's team selection and whether Mofokeng gets the nod to start. Regardless, his debut has already signaled a bright future for South African football on the world stage





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