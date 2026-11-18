Relebohile Mofokeng scored two goals to lead South Africa to a 2-1 victory over Kenya in Nairobi, boosting their chances for AFCON 2027 qualification.

Relebohile Mofokeng delivered a match-winning performance on Tuesday night, netting two crucial goals to secure a 2-1 victory for South Africa against Kenya in Nairobi. The result moves Bafana Bafana back to the summit of Group D in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, placing them one point ahead of Guinea with two rounds of matches remaining in the campaign.

Mofokeng Breaks the Deadlock in Nairobi

The 21-year-old attacker proved decisive in the second half, striking in the 68th minute and again in the 86th minute to put the visiting side firmly in control. Before those goals, the opening period had been frustrating for South Africa, who created opportunities but struggled to find the breakthrough against a resilient Kenyan defense. The young forward's clinical finishing finally shifted the momentum in favor of Bafana Bafana.

Also read Bafana Bafana beat Kenya 2-1 in AFCON 2027 qualifier

Coaching Adjustments Drive Tactical Shift

Head coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that the tactical changes implemented for the second half were specifically designed to inject greater attacking threat while maintaining necessary control in the midfield. Mosimane moved Mofokeng into his preferred No. 10 position, pushing additional players forward to search for the opening goal. The coach noted that the player has a strong record when deployed in this central attacking role.

Mosimane Defends Strategic Decisions

Reflecting on the match strategy, Pitso Mosimane explained that the primary objective was to score, which necessitated pushing more players into attacking positions. He admitted that securing the second goal was vital for giving the team breathing room, suggesting that without it, the outcome might have been different. The coach also praised Kenya for their persistent threat until the final whistle and acknowledged the difficulty of adapting to the playing conditions in Nairobi.

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Player Focus Remains on Team Duty

Following the win, Relebohile Mofokeng downplayed any narrative that his performances were motivated by a desire to prove his critics wrong. He emphasized that his focus remains strictly on his responsibilities to the national team and his country. Mofokeng stated that when he is on the pitch, it is not about proving himself to others but simply about doing his job and executing the coach's instructions effectively.

Qualification Hopes Strengthen Significantly

The victory provides a significant boost for Bafana Bafana as they approach the final stages of their qualification campaign. With two matches remaining, the team is well-positioned to secure their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya responded late through Mohammed Bajaber in the 89th minute, setting up a tense finish, but South Africa held on to claim all three points and strengthen their position at the top of Group D.