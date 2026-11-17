Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the 68th and 86th minutes as South Africa won 2-1 in Nairobi to return to the top of Group D in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as Bafana Bafana beat Kenya 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday to return to the top of Group D in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The win gave South Africa 10 points, with second-placed Guinea on nine with two matches remaining. Guinea had earlier gone top after beating Eritrea 3-1, leaving Bafana two points behind before Tuesday's game. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday, South Africa would have been in major trouble with anything less than a win in Nairobi.

Also read Mofokeng brace gives Bafana Bafana 2-1 win over Kenya and top spot in Group D

Bafana Lineup Changes Against Kenya

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane made two changes from Friday's draw, with Samukele Kabini and Thalente Mbatha coming in for Aubrey Modiba and Tshepang Moremi. There was still no place in the starting line-up for US-based defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi as Mosimane stuck with the central defensive partnership of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya. Kenya, coached by Benni McCarthy, started with Omondi, R. Onyango, Odhiambo, Vyner, A. Onyango, Owino, Wanjala, Otieno, W. Wilson, Ogam and Olunga.

South Africa started with Williams, Matuludi, Okon, Makhanya, Kabini, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha, Appollis, Mofokeng and Rayners. The home team, backed by a strong crowd, settled first, with Ryan Ogam and captain Michael Olunga threatening the central defence of Makhanya and Okon. South Africa grew in confidence. After 14 minutes, Oswin Appollis delivered a good cross into the box but Kabini could not direct a finish on target in the crowded penalty area.

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Minutes later, another Appollis shot was cleared off the line by Frank Odhiambo with Kenya goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo Omondi beaten. Omondi was on top of his game, making notable saves to deny Teboho Mokoena, Appollis and Mofokeng. Samukelo Kabini and Mofokeng also struck wide as Bafana's finishing underwhelmed. Kenya struggled to create openings for Olunga and Ogam.

The hosts' midfield could not gain control against South Africa's fluid exchanges and movement. Omondi was in action again early in the second half, diving to his right to palm away a long-range drive from Thalente Mbatha, who earned a 7.5 rating for bringing good energy to the midfield. Just after the hour mark, Omondi parried a close-range, left-footed shot by Mofokeng after Bafana got the better of Sylvester Ahono and Zachary Vyner.

Mofokeng Scores Crucial Second Goal

South Africa then introduced Lyle Foster and debutant Siyanda Ndlovu off the bench just past the hour mark, replacing Iqraam Rayners and Mokoena. Bafana claimed the lead in the 68th minute. A counter attack led by Ndlovu, who took one of his trademark runs into the defender, ended with Ahono dispossessed by Mofokeng. Mofokeng showed composure to beat Omondi with a close-range snap shot for his second goal.

The goal came from the Harambee Stars failing to clear their lines. Mofokeng, the Mamelodi Sundowns 23-year-old prospect, doubled the advantage in the 86th minute. He received a pass from Foster, fooled a defender with a dummy on the edge of the box and stroked home a right-footed shot for 2-0. It was his fifth goal in the last three Bafana Bafana matches, underlining his quality when it mattered most.

Player Ratings Highlight Bafana Stars

He earned a 9.4 rating as comfortably Bafana's best player on the night. Mosimane then introduced Mbokazi in the 71st minute, sacrificing attacker Appollis to tighten the defence shortly after Mofokeng put Bafana ahead. Mbokazi earned a 6.5 rating. Appollis earned a 7.7 rating for being a constant option going forward.

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He worked hard to make things happen in attack before making way in the second half. Thabang Matuludi earned a 7.6 rating after going about his defensive duties with confidence and finishing among Bafana's top performers. Foster earned a 7.1 rating after coming on for Rayners. He gave Bafana a different attacking option and looked to get involved.

Ndlovu earned a 7.0 rating for a positive contribution from the bench. Mokoena earned a 6.6 rating in a fairly quiet evening by his standards. Makhanya and Sphephelo Sithole each earned a 6.5 rating, as did Mbokazi. Ronwen Williams earned a 6.4 rating.

The captain will be pleased with the three points, even if conceding late took some shine off the evening. Rayners also earned a 6.4 rating after leading the line but failing to get on the scoresheet. Kabini earned a 6.1 rating and picked up a yellow card. Ime Okon was the lowest-rated Bafana player with a 5.9 rating.

Late Kenya Goal Tests Bafana Defense

Bathusi Aubaas was not rated. The match appeared safe for the visitors, but Kenya pulled a goal back in the 90th minute to set up a tense finale. Ogam's low shot found its way past Williams after a possible touch from substituted Mohamed Bajaber. There was more than a hint of offside about the goal.

The Harambee Stars have a habit of scoring late against Bafana. Kenya had made late changes, with A. Wilson replacing Wanjala and Bajaber replacing Olunga in the 86th minute. Nonetheless, unlike last Friday, South Africa held on, albeit with a goal line clearance to deny Owino an equaliser. The result secured a precious three away points.

Kenya are already guaranteed a spot at the AFCON as one of the co-hosts. The AFCON qualifiers will conclude in March 2027 with Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures. Eritrea will face Kenya and Guinea will play South Africa.

Then Kenya will meet Guinea and South Africa will take on Eritrea. Heavy rain and cold conditions had disrupted Bafana Bafana's preparations in Nairobi. Mosimane said one player was battling illness ahead of the qualifier. Puso Dithejane had challenged Bafana Bafana to turn their chances into goals as they chased a crucial victory over Kenya. Mofokeng turned that challenge into a memorable victory.