Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams Launches in South Africa, Laj Beats and Louise Carver Share New Music

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams has launched in South Africa, while rising artist Laj Beats and award-winning singer-songwriter Louise Carver share new music. The collaboration between Moët & Chandon and Pharrell Williams marks the South African launch of Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, a champagne designed to be served over ice. Laj Beats' latest single pays tribute to everyday men who silently battle their own emotional and financial pressures, while Louise Carver's music video offers a glimpse behind the scenes of life on the road.

Just in time for Durban July season, Moët & Chandon is turning up the sparkle with the South African launch of Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams .

The collaboration arrives as the country prepares for one of its biggest social calendars, where fashion, champagne and celebration collide. After their successful 2025 partnership, Pharrell and the iconic French champagne house are back with a fresh take on Ice Impérial, the world's first champagne designed to be served over ice. Inspired by the laid-back glamour of Saint-Tropez, the new release encourages a more playful way of enjoying champagne.

Think rooftop sunsets, poolside gatherings, luxury bush escapes and post-race Durban July celebrations. For the first time, the bottle appears without its signature white sleeve, embracing a cleaner, more minimalist look. Available from June at selected retailers, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams is an invitation to gather friends, raise a glass and make this winter feel a little more like summer.

As South Africa marks Men's Mental Health Month this June, rising KwaZulu-Natal artist Laj Beats is using music to start an important conversation with his latest single. The powerful Afro-pop anthem pays tribute to the everyday men who wake up before sunrise, work long hours and carry the responsibility of providing for their families, often while silently battling their own emotional and financial pressures. It explores the expectations placed on men and the resilience required to keep moving forward.

The song's message is particularly relevant during Men's Mental Health Month, highlighting how men's struggles are often overlooked or dismissed. Originally from Empangeni, Laj Beats says the track is a celebration of hard-working men whose sacrifices often go unnoticed. It combines an uplifting sound with a timely message about perseverance, purpose and recognising the emotional realities faced by many men.

Award-winning South African singer-songwriter Louise Carver is giving fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes of life on the road with the release of the music video for her latest single, My Love. Shot during her first performance on the main stage at Splashy Fen Music Festival, the documentary-style video moves beyond the glamour of live performance to capture the quieter realities of touring.

The video blends live festival footage with intimate behind-the-scenes scenes, creating a heartfelt portrait of Carver's musical journey. It also features longtime collaborator Simz Kulla, acclaimed drummer Denholm Harding, and members of her close creative circle. The music video offers a poignant reminder of the highs and lows of life on tour and the importance of staying true to one's artistic vision.





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Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Pharrell Williams Laj Beats Louise Carver Men's Mental Health Month

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