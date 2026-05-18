Modack Trial Returns to Western Cape High Court, Delays Suspend, Alleged Underworld Boss and 14 Co-accused

Nafiz Modack, an alleged underworld gang boss, tried to confront Judge Robert Henney in the Western Cape High Court. The trial had resumed in January after a prolonged break of more than a month. The state relied heavily on cellphone records in establishing the case. Legal teams presented their arguments on closing Modack's case, with the court ultimately postponing the decision until Wednesday.

The Modack trial returned to the Western Cape High Court on Monday, May 18, 2026, with Judge Robert Henney again dealing with delays in the long-running case against alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and 14 co-accused.

The delay was caused by a Goodwood Prison inmate pulling out of testifying in the Charl Kinnear murder matter. Henney stated that the court could no longer wait, as several legal teams presented their arguments on whether or not the trial should continue. Judge Henney will make his ruling on Wednesday





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Modrack Underworld Gang Boss Trial Charl Kinnear Murder Matter Goodwood Prison Inmate Tried To Confront Judge Robert Henney Western Cape High Court Judge Henney Proposed Conflict Of Interest Cellphone Records State's Reliance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Cape businessmen spread joy, raise funds through humorous storm video in Cape TownTwo businessmen in the Western Cape share a humorous video of themselves in a massive puddle during a storm, raising funds and spreading cheer in the affected communities, while also highlighting the need for flood-resistant awnings and home renovations.

Read more »

Western Cape: Continued severe weather conditions and road closures, alternative routes advised for Cango CavesThe Western Cape province is experiencing severe weather, including torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall, resulting in road closures between Oudtshoorn and the Cango Caves. Alternative routes are advised.

Read more »

Western Cape Storms: Insurance and Recovery Crisis as Homes Remain Uninsured or Unclear About PoliciesThe recent Western Cape storms have left over 10,000 homes affected, leading to an insurance and recovery crisis. Many residents are either uninsured or unclear about what their policies cover. The scale of the flooding and storm damage is unlike anything seen in decades, with trees blown over onto properties, gutters blown off, roofs damaged by wind, and flood claims in the Boland area.

Read more »

Spear Reit beats guidance as Western Cape property demand lifts earningsProperty news

Read more »