Modack Associate Ziyaad Poole Denies Money Laundering Allegations in Court Testimony

Ziyaad Poole, an associate of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, testified in the Western Cape High Court, denying charges related to a R213,000 money-laundering scheme. The State alleges the payments were illicitly funneled through Empire Investment Cars to fund crimes including attempted murder and gang activities. Prosecutors challenged Poole's claims of legitimate income, highlighting suspicious transaction references and his involvement in a failed hit on Charl Kinnear.

Ziyaad Poole , a close associate of alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack , took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, denying all allegations and distancing himself from charges tied to an intricate money-laundering scheme.

The State argues that Poole, who earned approximately R7,000 a month as a security guard for Modack between May 2019 and March 2021, cannot explain substantial payments totaling R213,000 funneled to him through the account of Empire Investment Cars. These transactions, marked with false references like "loan," "overtime," and "commission," are central to the prosecution's case that the account was used to fund a range of crimes, including attempted murder, extortion, and gang activities.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Greg Wolmarans challenged Poole's claims, suggesting that his income was not a legitimate salary but a series of illicit payments disguised through the Empire account. The courtroom atmosphere grew tense as Poole repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, stating, "It's a lie," "I deny it," and "I have no knowledge.

" Evidence presented by Hawks investigator Captain Edward du Plessis over eight days of testimony in 2024 alleged that Poole was involved in a failed attempt on the life of Charl Kinnear, an attack on the home of another individual, and the murders of two men. These incidents were reportedly carried out by members of the Terrible West Siders gang, of which Poole is an alleged member.

The Modack saga, which began in 2019 after multiple attempts on Kinnear's life, has ensnared numerous defendants facing charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to corruption, gangsterism, extortion, illegal interception of communications, money laundering, and violations of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Among the accused are Jacques Cronje, Moegamat Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, former Anti-Gang-Unit Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, Yaseen Modack, Mogamat Mukudam, and Ricardo Morgan.

Poole's testimony appeared thin as he sought to rebut the allegations, but he faced sustained pressure over salary payments he claimed to have received from Andre Fabian, an associate of Modack who allegedly offered him employment as a driver in April 2019. He later testified that he was appointed as a security guard for APS Security in May 2019 and stationed at Modack's residence in Plattekloof, Cape Town.

The court heard that Poole was in the vehicle with Modack during a high-speed chase that preceded Modack's arrest on 29 April 2021. Wolmarans highlighted what he described as a bizarre arrangement: APS Security kept Poole on its books as a guard, yet a different entity appeared to be paying his salary. Poole insisted the money came from Fabian and denied that he or his wife ever worked for Empire Investment Cars, lent money to the business, or received commissions.

However, the State focused on payment references on bank statements, including "loan," "overtime," "commission," "mask," "car parts," and "salary.

" Poole admitted seeing the references but said he paid no attention to them, stating, "Even though it is there, My Lord, I knew for what purpose the money was, and whatever reference was there I didn't take notice of it. " The trial continues with Judge Robert Henney presiding, having recently used Section 342A(3)(d) of the Criminal Procedure Act to order the closure of Modack's defense due to ongoing delays





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Nafiz Modack Ziyaad Poole Money Laundering Western Cape High Court Organized Crime

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