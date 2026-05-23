Mobile Software Developer for Flutter at a Leading Tech Company

The ideal candidate will have strong portfolio of mobile applications developed using Flutter, a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field preferred, and strong analytical, troubleshooting, and debugging skills. Experience developing and maintaining cross-platform mobile applications is a must, as well as Experience integrating third-party libraries and RESTful APIs, Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automated deployment processes.Please apply if you meet the requirements.

Our client is looking for a Mobile Software Developer to join their innovative Research and Development team. This role is suited to a technically strong, solutions-driven, and highly analytical mobile developer who is passionate about building high-quality cross-platform applications and delivering seamless mobile user experiences.

The successful candidate will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop, maintain, and optimize mobile applications using Flutter, while contributing to application performance, usability, scalability, and overall product quality across multiple mobile environments. Required skills include





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Mobile Software Developer Research And Development Team Cross-Platform Applications Continuous Improvement Initiatives Responsive Design Mobile UI/UX Principles Flutter Integrating Third-Party Libraries UX/UI Design Third-Party Apis Responsive Design

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