Moana Pasifika secure emotional victory over Brumbies in likely final Super Rugby match

In a poignant and dramatic encounter, Moana Pasifika defeated the ACT Brumbies 21-19 in Canberra, marking what may be their final Super Rugby game due to financial instability. The win, secured by a late try from Melani Matavao and a conversion from Pat Pellegrini, provides a memorable send-off for the franchise, which faces dissolution after its owner, the Pasifika Medical Association, withdrew funding. Despite being heavy underdogs and playing with a player sent off, Moana showcased resilience and fighting spirit, levels the scores at halftime and ultimately holding on for a famous upset. The Brumbies, who had led early, were left to applaud their opponents' tenacity as Super Rugby faces the potential loss of two teams within two years.

[Remove] The team's ownership group, Pasifika Medical Association, announced in April it would cease its funding at the end of the season after failing to turn them into a sustainable commercial enterprise.

Other parties are reportedly interested in acquiring the licence, but nothing concrete has been put forward and, without an 11th-hour rescue, the clash will be their last. A pretty emotional week and I'm proud. It's been a privilege to lead these boys," Moana skipper Miracle Faiilagi said.

"It was an 80-minute performance today, that's what we want, staying in the fight. To come here and win is quite special for us. Should Moana go out of business, the competition will be down to 10 teams next year after the Melbourne Rebels similarly shut down because of financial difficulties in 2024. Even if they are saved, there are questions around their squad with many current players already signing contracts elsewhere.

You've got to give credit to them, they are a passionate side," said Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa.

"We hope this isn't the last we see of Moana and obviously today it was a great performance by them. " The Brumbies were heavily favoured and it looked like a rout could be on the cards when Rory Scott crossed in the second minute and then Tom Wright added another try. But Moana showed plenty of fight and hit back with a converted brace from Pellegrini to level the scores 14-14 at the break.

A try for Luke Reimer restored the hosts' lead soon after the restart and their hopes appeared to be over when Moana centre Faletoi Peni was red-carded for a dangerous tackle. But they never gave up, battling until the end for a memorable win despite playing the last 18 minutes one man down





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Moana Pasifika Super Rugby Brumbies Financial Troubles Team Dissolution Miracle Faiilagi Melani Matavao Pat Pellegrini Pacific Rugby Canberra

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Springboks to carry fans names on shorts in tribute to supportersSpringbok captain Siya Kolisi will wear the name of a super fan on his kit when South Africa face the Barbarians in Gqeberha. The Springboks, in partnership with Betway, will replace the Betway logo on the back of the shorts with the names of 23 fans chosen from across South Africa. Fans can enter a competition to have their name featured on the shorts.

Read more »

Moana prepare to bid Super Rugby farewellMoana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga has urged his financially stricken team to go out on a high as the Super Rugby club prepare to play their final match, barring a last-minute reprieve.

Read more »

Moana Pasifika Aim for Pride in Final Match as Super Rugby Future UncertainMoana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga urges his struggling team to go out on a high in their final match, barring a last-minute reprieve, as the club faces financial difficulties and potential shutdown.

Read more »

Crusaders fine-tune attack ahead of playoffsCaptain David Havili says the Crusaders are 'morphing' into an attacking force after finishing the regular Super Rugby season with an emphatic win over the Hurricanes.

Read more »