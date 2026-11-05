Mo Laudi Remixes History With Sea Lion Woman Project

South African DJ and producer Mo Laudi discusses his latest Afro-house remix of Sea Lion Woman and his vision for African art through the Globalisto philosophy.

South African DJ, producer, and multidisciplinary artist Mo Laudi, legally known as Ntshepe Tsekere Bopape, is redefining the global sound of African music with his latest project, titled Sea Lion Woman - Mo Laudi Touch. This new release serves as a creative bridge between historical American soul and contemporary African rhythms, specifically focusing on the reinterpretation of the traditional song Sea Lion Woman through the lens of modern electronic production.

Based between Paris and Johannesburg, Bopape has spent years introducing international audiences to distinct South African genres such as Afro-house, kwaito, and gqom. His latest work emerges from an invitation by Kananayé, an artistic collaboration between Burkina Faso and France, which had previously reimagined the track using Mossi warba rhythms during musical encounters in Bobo-Dioulasso.

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Reimagining Nina Simone's Sea Lion Woman

The core of the Mo Laudi Touch project involves blending Afro-house and 3-step influences with the original vocal track, keeping the voice at the emotional center of the composition. The original recording dates back to Mississippi in 1939, and the song was famously interpreted by Nina Simone, an artist whose work has influenced generations of musicians including Lauryn Hill.

Bopape's connection to Simone began through Hill's line in the Fugees' song Ready or Not. By layering his signature electronic production over the traditional melody, he aimed to create a sensual, joyful, and powerful piece of music that moves the body while simultaneously connecting listeners to their history. The result is a track that honors the past while pushing the boundaries of the dance floor.

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Paris And Joburg Shape His Musical Identity

Living between two major cultural hubs has significantly shaped Bopape's sonic identity. Johannesburg influenced his understanding of rhythm and how music unites people, while his move to Paris in 2009 after living in London exposed him to disco and playfulness. In London, he had already introduced audiences to South African house and kwaito sounds.

In Paris, he worked with prominent artists including Brodinski, Yuksek, and Myd, and played at high-profile events such as Paris Fashion Week and Art Basel after-parties. Bopape has consistently aimed to bring South African sounds into international spaces while acknowledging the producers and communities behind the music, asserting that South African music remains the best in the world.

Curating Cheuka Harare Art Fair

Beyond music, Bopape is co-curating the Cheuka Harare Art Fair in Zimbabwe, an initiative born from an invitation by his friend Kemang Wa Lehulere. He has developed strong connections with Zimbabwean artists including Wallen Mapondera, Portia Zvavahera, and Moffat Takadiwa, forming a collective dedicated to mutual support.

The curatorial proposition for the fair, titled Whose Back Against My Back?, explores the importance of artists sharing knowledge, resources, and opportunities. Bopape believes that an art fair should create relationships that continue beyond the event, allowing creatives to support one another and build something lasting that transcends the immediate exhibition.

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Globalisto And Future Of African Creatives

Bopape is also developing Globalisto, a philosophy rooted in Ubuntu and Botho, which emphasizes collaboration and the idea that we can achieve more when we work together. This philosophy was recently displayed in October when his sound work, Congo Square in D# Minor, was presented at the African Artists' Foundation in Lagos.

The work was part of the exhibition Nsi: After the Harvest, curated by Nkhensani Mkhari, and was presented under his legal name, Ntshepe Tsekere Bopape. For African creatives to thrive globally, Bopape argues that the knowledge, resources, and relationships gained internationally must help build something lasting at home. He advocates for radical hospitality, fair pay, and the freedom to experiment without being confined to fixed ideas of what African art should be.