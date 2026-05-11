Mlindo The Vocalist Denies Allegations of Gender-Based Violence

Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor Allison have faced allegations of gender-based violence. Mlindo has denied the claims, stating that he was a victim of abuse and emotional distress. Both parties have expressed their stance on the matter.

Mlindo The Vocalist has denied allegations of gender-based violence made by Taylor Allison , the mother of his child. Allison claimed Mlindo beat her up and injured their child's head with his phone.

However, Allison later retracted parts of her statement, stating that the posts were made during an emotional moment. Both parties involved have expressed their stance on the matter. Mlindo stated that the claims are deeply hurtful and do not reflect the truth, while Allison mentioned that she did not want the matter to become a source of mockery or damage to anyone's personal dignity or professional life





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Gender-Based Violence Allegations Mlindo The Vocalist Taylor Allison Abuse Injury Mother's Claim Later Retracted Out Of Respect Private Matters Healing

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