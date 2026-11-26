MKP councillor Nomathamsanqa Mthembu has been elected unopposed as the first female mayor of uMhlathuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as the MKP and ANC coalition takes control of the municipality.

MKP councillor Nomathamsanqa Mthembu has been elected unopposed as the new mayor of uMhlathuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal, making her the first female mayor to lead the council since the inception of local government.

The historic appointment was finalised during the inaugural council sitting in Richards Bay, where the MKP and ANC secured all top leadership positions for their coalition partners. The uMhlathuze Local Municipality is a critical economic hub in the province, home to the strategic Port of Richards Bay. In the recent elections, the MKP emerged as the leading party with 27 of the 71 council seats, falling short of the 36 seats required for an outright majority.

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MKP ANC Coalition Secures Council Majority

The IFP secured 18 seats, while the ANC took 12. The DA won nine seats, ActionSA obtained two, and the EFF, Freedom Front Plus and National Freedom Party each secured one seat. By joining forces, the MKP and ANC consolidated power with a combined 39 councillors, three more than the required majority. The coalition arrangement gives each party two of the top four leadership positions.

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Alongside Mayor Mthembu, the MKP's Be Ga was elected as deputy mayor, while the ANC claimed the speakership and the chief whip position. The ANC's Phiwe Mhlongo secured the Speaker's position after the MKP voted with the ANC in council. Mhlongo defeated the DA's Muzi Mtshali, receiving 42 votes against Mtshali's 29. The sitting followed the postponement of the original inaugural meeting to allow political parties time to conclude coalition negotiations.

The outcome gives the two parties control of the municipality, which was left with a hung council after the November 4 local government elections. The new leadership takes over from the previous administration led by IFP mayor Xolani Ngwezi. The formation of the new administration follows a period of coalition negotiations across KwaZulu-Natal, where several municipalities failed to produce an outright winner.

The newly elected ANC speaker explained that the coalition was formed in line with the ANC's National Executive Committee resolution on a differentiated approach and tactical flexibility. Rather than applying a blanket strategy across the province, the ANC tailored its negotiations to the specific needs of uMhlathuze.

Water Crisis Priorities Shape New Administration

The speaker noted that while other municipalities in the province might see the ANC partnering with the IFP, the uMhlathuze agreement with the MKP was driven by shared priorities and the urgent needs of the community. Although a formal written document is being processed through the secretariat, the speaker emphasised that the handshake between the ANC Secretary-General and the MKP First Deputy President solidified their working relationship. A primary focus for the new administration is the municipality's severe water crisis.

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As the water services authority, uMhlathuze is currently grappling with dilapidated infrastructure and a lack of a comprehensive blueprint for repairs. The ANC speaker highlighted a report from the Department of Water and Sanitation indicating that approximately 50 percent of the municipality's water is lost between the reservoirs and the communities due to leaks and illegal connections. Townships such as eSikhawini are particularly affected, lacking essential bulk infrastructure and a regulation program.

To address these systemic failures, the coalition plans to invoke intergovernmental relations immediately. The mayor and the ANC speaker confirmed that the Minister of Water and Sanitation will be invited to the municipality as early as next week to assist with the infrastructure backlog.

Ministers Invited to Address Infrastructure Backlogs

Additionally, the administration plans to engage the Minister of Electricity to resolve power supply issues in areas managed by Eskom. Over the first 100 days, the leadership aims to realise the six national priorities, focusing on service delivery, administrative efficiency, sound financial management, employment, and the implementation of the Integrated Development Plan.

This strategic shift mirrors recent coalition-building efforts in the North West, where the ANC also partnered with the MKP and other parties to secure municipal leadership and address severe service delivery backlogs.