MKP and DA Win Biggest Ward Gains in South African Election

The MKP and DA secured the most significant ward gains in recent elections, reshaping local government power structures across South Africa with notable shifts in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The recent South Africa n local government election resulted in a dramatic realignment of political power, with the MK Party emerging as the dominant force in ward acquisitions. The Democratic Alliance followed as the second-largest winner in terms of seats gained, while ActionSA achieved unexpected breakthroughs in key urban centers. These shifts have fundamentally altered the landscape for coalition negotiations in major metropolitan areas.

MKP Dominates Ward Gains in KwaZulu-Natal

The MK Party made the most substantial gains in wards and municipalities of any political party, establishing itself as a major contender despite a decline in its overall national vote share. Coming into the race with no presence in the 2021 election, the party won an outright majority in three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities: Richmond, Impendle, and Johannes Phumani Pungula. It also became the leading party in 17 other municipalities, including the strategically significant eThekwini region.

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The party secured 392 wards in total, with 367 of those located in KwaZulu-Natal. Most of these victories were taken directly from the African National Congress, although the Inkatha Freedom Party also lost several wards to the ANC during the process. This widespread territorial conquest inflicted serious damage on the ANC, marking a significant decline for the historically dominant party.

Despite these territorial victories, the MK Party's support base shows signs of contraction. Its national share of the vote dropped to 9.4 percent, down from 14.6 percent in the 2024 election. Similarly, its provincial support fell from 45.4 percent to 34.55 percent. These declines are significant, though they are dwarfed by the severe losses suffered by the ANC in the same period.

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Democratic Alliance Expands Influence in Urban Centers

The Democratic Alliance emerged as the second-biggest winner in ward gains, securing a net increase of 154 wards by winning 189 new seats and losing 35. This performance represents a growing party trend, as the Democratic Alliance increased its national vote share by 2.92 percentage points compared to the 2021 election. The party achieved a net gain in every province, with the Northern Cape seeing the largest number of new wards.

In Gauteng, the party's influence expanded significantly. With 99 percent of votes counted, the Democratic Alliance held 33.93 percent of the vote, up from 28.7 percent in 2021. This surge positions the party to be the largest in the province's three major metros: Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Johannesburg. This status places the Democratic Alliance in a strong position for upcoming coalition negotiations, as it was only the largest party in the Midvaal municipality during the previous electoral cycle.

The party also strengthened its position in the Eastern Cape and Eastern and Free State metros. In Nelson Mandela Bay, the vote share increased to 44.17 percent from 39.92 percent in 2021. In Mangaung, the party came within less than 2,000 votes of defeating the ANC, achieving 33.48 percent, an increase of almost 8 percentage points. In Buffalo City, the share dropped by almost three percentage points, but the party remains the second-largest force.

ActionSA Achieves Surprising Breakthroughs in Gauteng

ActionSA delivered the biggest surprise of the election, particularly in Gauteng, where its performance was not predicted by pre-election polls. The party gained 3 percentage points in the national vote, indicating a growing support base. Of the 55 wards won, most were upsets, and all were taken from the African National Congress.

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The most impactful gains occurred in the major metros of Gauteng. In Ekurhuleni, the party won 18.5 percent of the vote, a substantial increase from 6.6 percent in 2021. In the City of Tshwane, the party's share leaped from 8.6 percent to 22 percent, making it the second-largest party. This success occurred despite serious service delivery crises and challenges facing Mayor Nasiphi Moya in the months leading up to the election.

In Johannesburg, the party maintained its previous standing by winning 16 percent of the vote, the same as in 2021. The party's mayor, Nasiphi Moya, is considered a significant asset and is expected to have a strong chance of retaining his position. This performance validates ActionSA as a major player in the Gauteng political landscape.

Coalition Dynamics and Future Implications

The election results have created a complex environment for local governance. In large urban areas such as uMhlathuze, Ray Nkonyeni, and Msunduzi, the MK Party leads but will require coalition partners to elect mayors. The party fell just short of outright majorities in Mandeni, winning 48.49 percent, and in uMshwathi, with 47.03 percent. In eNdumeni Local Municipality, the MK Party is now the largest party with 32.55 percent.

The decline in the MK Party's overall vote share, contrasted with its ward gains, suggests a concentration of support in specific regions. The Democratic Alliance's consistent growth across provinces and its strong position in Gauteng metros suggest a more stable trajectory. The ANC's losses across multiple fronts indicate a significant shift in voter preferences, reshaping the political hierarchy for the upcoming term.