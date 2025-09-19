KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga Commission, detailing businessman Brown Mogotsi's access to confidential police information and its implications.

In a recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi provided a detailed account of his interactions with businessman Brown Mogotsi . The testimony, delivered on the second day of public hearings, focused on the period between September 2024 and July 2025, leading up to Mogotsi's explosive press briefing.

Mkhwanazi's account sheds light on Mogotsi's communication with him, the nature of the information shared, and the implications for the integrity of the criminal justice system. The testimony, delivered at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on September 19, 2025, painted a picture of a controversial businessman with access to sensitive police information, raising concerns about potential security breaches and the manipulation of information within the South African Police Service (SAPS). Mkhwanazi's testimony underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the unsettling reality that someone outside the police force possessed access to classified internal documents and privileged insights into ongoing police operations. The revelations prompted widespread discussion and debate regarding the state of information security within the SAPS and the potential for corruption and undue influence.\Mkhwanazi's testimony specifically detailed Mogotsi's initial contact on September 30, 2024, when he informed the commissioner of an alleged attempt to discredit him from within the SAPS. To substantiate his claims, Mogotsi provided Mkhwanazi with a copy of the SAPS occurrence book from Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, a document that records complaints lodged at police stations. Mkhwanazi expressed shock and concern over the fact that Mogotsi, an individual without police affiliation, had access to such confidential internal documents. This prompted a deeper investigation into the origins of the documents and the potential breaches of security protocols. The commissioner also mentioned that Mogotsi had sent him a screenshot of a presentation from an internal meeting, further emphasizing the businessman's access to sensitive police information. These revelations, according to Mkhwanazi, were especially alarming given that Mogotsi was not a police officer and therefore should not have been privy to such information. This further raised questions about how such information was leaked and the level of collaboration within the SAPS.\The testimony also explored the events following Mogotsi's press briefing on July 6, 2025, where he made significant allegations about a criminal syndicate's infiltration of the criminal justice system. Mkhwanazi's account offered insights into the reactions generated by the press briefing, as well as the subsequent investigations launched. The testimony also featured commentary on the concerning management of information, highlighting how access to sensitive police data can be exploited. Moreover, the revelations prompted conversations on whether threats of this nature could be seen as terrorism and also received positive reactions from citizens for Mkhwanazi's bravery. The commission heard how Mkhwanazi and other senior officers, like the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's General Julius Mkhwanazi, are battling improper sharing of information. Further, the journalist Tebogo Mokwena wrote about Mkhwanazi's insights, including his observations on the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases. Mokwena's background in journalism and experience with digital news platforms provides a vital context to understand the details related to the ongoing investigation and the public's reaction. The commission hearings are expected to continue and provide more details on this sensitive matter





