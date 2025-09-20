Mkhwanazi Defends Military Attire and Details Alleged Political Interference Before Madlanga Commission

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission, explaining his decision to wear a military uniform and detailing alleged political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS). He discussed his experiences as acting national police commissioner, accusing former police minister Nathi Mthethwa of attempting to obstruct disciplinary proceedings against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli. Mkhwanazi's testimony provided insights into his motives and highlighted the challenges he faced in combating corruption and organized crime.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission, defending his decision to wear a military-style uniform during a press conference where he made serious allegations about law enforcement. The press conference on July 6th, with Mkhwanazi in the official camouflage of the South African Police Service ( Saps ) special force task team, sparked debate over the militarization of the police.

Mkhwanazi stated that his choice of attire was a deliberate effort to project a “force” against the alleged infiltration of organized crime into various sectors, including Crime Intelligence, Parliament, and the executive authority. He believed the corruption was so deep-rooted that he needed to draw on tactics he learned in the special task force. He explained that the briefing was also meant to send a clear signal to drug squads, politicians, and corrupt police officers that they were ready for them, knowing that he himself was a target. Mkhwanazi emphasized the importance of psychological and physical warfare in combating the criminal elements he perceived as a threat to the government.\Mkhwanazi's testimony further delved into his experiences as acting national police commissioner between October 2011 and June 2012. He described instances of political interference, specifically accusing former police minister Nathi Mthethwa of attempting to obstruct disciplinary proceedings and the prosecution of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli. Mkhwanazi recounted being summoned by Mthethwa after refusing to retract a letter advising the reinstatement of Mdluli’s charges. He stated that Mthethwa insisted on stopping the prosecution and the disciplinary case, highlighting what Mkhwanazi viewed as extreme political interference. He said he felt Mthethwa had no authority to issue such instructions, leading to a disagreement where Mthethwa allegedly reminded Mkhwanazi that he was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma. Mkhwanazi's refusal to comply led to him resigning from his acting position and spending a year away from the force. He recalled the events in order to give some background to his current stance.\The commissioner's testimony before the Madlanga commission also covered additional aspects of his current concerns. He cited the deeply-rooted corruption within the SAPS, and said that he knew about the disbandment of a task team and the presence of 121 shelved dockets before he was appointed. The shelved dockets, in his view, represented a significant challenge to law enforcement. Mkhwanazi's testimony provides a compelling account of the internal struggles and external pressures he faced, offering insight into his current actions and motivations. His claims are set against a backdrop of serious allegations of political interference, corruption, and the ongoing battle to maintain the integrity of the criminal justice system. The inquiry aimed at uncovering the truth behind these allegations highlights a critical moment in South Africa's fight against organized crime and corruption





