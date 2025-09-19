Mkhwanazi Accuses Cele of Interference and Reveals Alleged Attempts to Shield Police Officials

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission, detailing his fractured relationship with former police minister Bheki Cele and accusing him of interfering in investigations and attempting to protect police officials. Mkhwanazi's testimony focused on the case of Major General Feroz Khan, highlighting alleged attempts by Cele to influence the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. He shared the circumstances surrounding the investigation into Khan and the alleged attempts to shield him from accountability. Mkhwanazi detailed how he was targeted by media reports to undermine his impartiality in the investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has delivered compelling testimony to the Madlanga commission, shedding light on the strained relationship with former police minister Bheki Cele . His detailed account paints a picture of alleged interference and attempts to undermine investigations, particularly those related to Major General Feroz Khan , the head of the Counter-Intelligence and Security Intelligence division.

Mkhwanazi's testimony on Friday focused on the circumstances surrounding a disciplinary hearing involving Khan, triggered by an incident in Johannesburg where senior police officers were allegedly caught unloading bags of drugs from a delivery truck. Mkhwanazi recounted how Cele allegedly attempted to influence the outcome of the investigation and hearing, directly impacting the integrity of the process and leading to a significant rift between the two figures. The commission's hearings in Pretoria provided a platform for Mkhwanazi to expose the alleged pressures he faced, further illustrating the complex challenges within the police force. The incident, which occurred on 9 July 2021, involved police officers intercepting colleagues who were allegedly involved in the offloading of drugs. Three years later, on 25 October 2024, Khan faced a disciplinary hearing presided over by Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi described how he received calls from Cele, initially suggesting that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had approached the former minister to enlist assistance in combating crime in the province. Cele's request was for the release of district commander Major General Jabu Khumalo to Gauteng. Mkhwanazi expressed his confusion and surprise at Cele’s sudden interest in Khumalo, especially considering his past negative views of the officer. This unexpected turn of events fueled Mkhwanazi's suspicions, further complicating the situation. He recounted his bewilderment at Cele's request to release Khumalo, which seemed contradictory given Cele's previous unfavorable opinions. Mkhwanazi's colleague, present during the calls, also expressed confusion, reinforcing the perception of an unusual and potentially manipulative situation. Mkhwanazi proceeded to share this development with Khumalo, who responded with a dismissive attitude, stating Cele's interest was not serious. Khumalo further suggested that Cele wanted him to back off the investigation against Khan. This realization left Mkhwanazi deeply troubled, suspecting that Cele's actions were designed to protect an associate from scrutiny. This entire episode left Mkhwanazi disappointed, leading to a breakdown in their professional relationship. Mkhwanazi highlighted how this interaction fueled a deterioration in his professional relationship with Cele. He explained that the incident created significant strain, with the former minister's alleged interference in the Khan case. The commissioner emphasized his disappointment at the alleged lengths politicians were willing to go to protect their associates, which caused a profound breach of trust and ultimately prompted a public disagreement. Following these events, Mkhwanazi mentioned that he was targeted by media reports intended to discredit him and undermine his impartiality in the General Khan matter. He described the pressure he faced, including allegations intended to influence his decisions regarding the Khan disciplinary hearing. He explained that Khan's lawyers even expressed concerns about his independence. He stated that his impartiality was questioned. Mkhwanazi’s testimony revealed the complicated layers of alleged political pressure. He concluded by asserting that he could find no wrongdoing on the part of Khan. He firmly stated that in fact, the South African Police Service owed Khan a debt of gratitude for his actions. He reinforced the idea that he acted fairly. This highlights the complexity of his investigation, the pressures he faced, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law





