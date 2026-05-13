Mkhwanazi accuses Adams of handling classified intel under PM's watch

Fadiel Adams, the National Coloured Congress leader and MP, has appeared at Pinetown magistrate’s court to counter allegations against him by national police commissioner Mkhawazi. Adams, who was locked in the back of a police van for a 1,600km drive from the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal to answer for perjury and nepotism charges, has alleged that Mkhwanazi said he had recklessly handled classified intel and interfered with police investigations.

Fadiel Adams appears at Pinetown magistrate’s court, where legal proceedings place him at the centre of a case tied to the long-running investigation into the killing of Sindiso Magaqa.

He has laid charges against Mkhwanazi for perjury and leveled nepotism charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. The politician, who has been a harsh critic of the political killings task team (PKTT), has also fingered the crime intelligence boss for the irregular appointment of a civilian to a high-ranking position.

But the genesis of the feud was in October 2025 when Mkhwanazi said Adams, a member of the portfolio committee on police, had recklessly handled classified intel and interfered with police investigations. In return, Adams called Mkhwanazi a ‘constitutional delinquent’ who was unfit to wear the police uniform. The acrimony became more evident when Mkhwanazi said if the two were locked in a room, one of them would come out





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Adams Mkhwanazi Political Killings Task Team Western Cape South Africa Magaga Assignment To High-Ranking Position Boss Feb 19 202 Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana Sbonelo Myeza Mbulelo Mpofana Police Investigations Coloured Congress Leader Corporal Bonginkosi Dlamini

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