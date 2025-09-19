Mkhize Family's Decade-Long Struggle for Justice After Political Killing in KwaZulu-Natal

The Mkhize family in KwaNzimakwe, KwaZulu-Natal, recounts the tragic loss of Wandile Mkhize in 2012. They are deeply disillusioned by the lack of progress in the case, citing political interference and alleged cover-ups. The family calls for justice and accountability, emphasizing the need for the truth to prevail and hoping that the commission’s findings will bring tangible results.

The Mkhize family from the KwaNzimakwe area on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal are grappling with a profound sense of disillusionment with the criminal justice system . The family's ordeal began in 2012 with the tragic loss of Wandile Mkhize, who was fatally shot. His brother, Nkosingiphile Mkhize, firmly believes that political influence and deliberate interference significantly hampered the investigation into the case.

Thirteen years after the brutal killing of Councillor Wandile Mkhize, his 78-year-old mother, Nokuthula Mkhize, an ANC veteran, continues to search for closure. The investigation, initially handled by a task team, saw two suspects arrested but later released on what Nkosingiphile describes as technicalities. The family's anguish is further compounded by their perception that senior political figures and elements within the police force were involved in a cover-up, thereby shielding those responsible for the murder.\The testimony of Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi before the commission shed further light on the situation, with specific attention paid to the 121 controversial dockets that were inexplicably transferred from the provincial task team investigating political killings to Pretoria. Nkosingiphile Mkhize remembers the loss of his brother saying, “There are times where I really miss my son, but unfortunately, the killers were not arrested. He was everything to me and he was supporting the family and the whole community of KwaNzimakwe.” Councillor Mkhize had been returning from an ANC conference in Midland when he was ambushed. His brother adds, “I can say I haven’t lost faith in the criminal court of justice but it is because only the few men in blue uniform who work against the system. The faith that I have is on those guys who are tasked to do their job, because what brings hope today is to see big men struggling to get bail and that tells you that there is hope if you have the right people.” The Mkhize family, despite their grief, expressed unwavering support for the commission's efforts, particularly commending the involvement of individuals such as Castin and Nzama, who they believe are working diligently to uncover the truth. They remain hopeful that the commission's findings, unlike those of other similar inquiries, will lead to tangible results and bring those responsible to justice.\Nkosingiphile Mkhize unequivocally believes that his brother's death was politically motivated, linked to his unwavering stance against corruption and financial malfeasance within the municipality. Wandile Mkhize had been a vocal opponent of those who sought to exploit the poor for their personal gain. Nkosingiphile passionately articulates his belief, stating, “I have no doubt that his death was political motivated and he was against people who wanted to enrich themselves at the expense of poor people. My brother wanted all people to benefit not individuals.” The family's deep-seated distrust of the investigation, stemming from the release of the suspects and the absence of key witness testimonies, underscores the systemic issues that plague the pursuit of justice in cases involving political killings. The Mkhize family’s plight reflects a broader issue regarding the integrity of the justice system, calling for increased scrutiny, transparency, and accountability within the government to restore faith in the legal processes and provide solace to those who have suffered such devastating losses. The family continues to place their hopes on those still working on the case, looking for the truth and hoping justice will prevail even after 13 years





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Political Killing Kwazulu-Natal Corruption Justice System Cover-Up

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Minister of Enjoyment”: KwaZulu-Natal Kid’s Gucci Birthday Spoils Go ViralA KwaZulu-Natal mother treats her son to a luxury Gucci shopping spree for his birthday. The video shows the boy's excitement at a designer store in Durban.

Read more »

Rainfall expected along the coast in KwaZulu-NatalKwaZulu-Natal is set for mild to pleasant weather today, with coastal areas preparing for light showers and breezy conditions.

Read more »

IT Technician - KwaZulu-Natal UmhlangaIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

IT Service Desk Agent - KwaZulu-Natal UmhlangaIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior Network Engineer - KwaZulu-Natal UmhlangaIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

IT Support Technician - Isithebe Durban - KwaZulu-Natal IsithebeIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »