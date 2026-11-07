MK Party Objects to eThekwini Results, Demands Audit and Quarantine of Votes

The MK Party has lodged a formal objection with the IEC over alleged system failures and vote-counting irregularities in eThekwini, demanding an independent audit and freezing of disputed results.

The MK Party has lodged a formal objection with the Electoral Commission of South Africa over alleged voting and counting irregularities in eThekwini, demanding an immediate audit and the quarantine of disputed results.

The objection was submitted late on Friday night by acting secretary general Lindiwe Makubu. In a statement, the party said the objection raises concerns about reported system failures, discrepancies between electronically captured results and physical results slips, and irregularities in counting, verification and reconciliation processes. These issues are particularly focused on the eThekwini municipality.

Also read IEC says over 60 percent of local election results captured, final results expected by weekend

The party has asked the IEC to freeze the processing of all contested ballots, allow independent forensic analysts to examine the count, and fix every outstanding error before declaring final municipal election results. The MK Party called the intervention necessary to safeguard electoral integrity, ensure transparency and protect the democratic will of voters. In a letter to the IEC, Makubu said the objection was lodged under Section 65(1)(a) and (b) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.

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Alleged System Failures in eThekwini

She stated the MKP has a direct and material interest in the integrity, verification and final outcome of the 2026 Local Government Elections. The party detailed severe, systemic irregularities during voting, counting and electronic results-capturing phases, specifically impacting eThekwini and targeted Results Operation Centres. It alleged a critical system failure occurred during live results capturing and data transmission at the eThekwini ROC, disrupting data streams and altering visible audit trails.

The MK Party claimed monitored numbers on ROC leaderboards deviate systematically from certified physical copies of results slips, Form NP041, completed and counter-signed by party agents at voting stations. It also alleged failures in physical verification, reconciliation and sorting of ballots between November 2 and 4. Makubu accused the IEC of making public declarations falsely suggesting the MK Party failed to deploy party agents at various voting stations.

She said these statements masked localised system lapses and chain-of-custody breaks, obstructing the party's constitutional right to oversight. The party demanded the IEC publicly withdraw these defamatory remarks. The party also submitted an application for condonation should its objection be processed after the statutory deadline of 5pm on Friday. Makubu said good cause existed because system anomalies and capturing errors were ongoing.

She argued these critical errors could not be fully compiled or quantified before the deadline as the data verification cycle remains open and unfinalised. Makubu warned that refusing to hear the objection before the official declaration would cause irreparable constitutional injury to the electorate. The party wants the IEC to immediately quarantine disputed electronic data and freeze processing in affected voting districts and wards in eThekwini until an open audit is conducted.

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The MK Party also demanded a forensic technical explanation of the alleged network glitch at the eThekwini ROC, including a verification log of data packets allegedly altered during downtime. It called for an independent forensic systems analyst, appointed by contesting parties, to audit the data-processing backend, source code operations and physical ballot reconciliations.

Demand to Delay Final Election Results

Furthermore, the party wants the IEC to delay the final announcement and gazetting of municipal election results until all alleged discrepancies and verification disputes are resolved. It said it would await the Commission's consideration and response to the formal objection. The objection comes as counting continues in the 2026 local government elections, with 95% of votes counted nationally at the time of writing.

In eThekwini, the MK Party leads with 41.09% of the vote and 27 seats, followed by the DA with 23.09% and seven seats. The ANC is at 17.06%, while the IFP has 6.64% and two seats. About 79% of provincial votes had been counted. The ANC, which previously held the majority in eThekwini, has been overtaken by the MK Party in the ongoing count.

Current Vote Counts in eThekwini

The MK Party claims gains in nine municipalities and expects to take control of eThekwini, but official results were still being counted on Friday morning. Friday midday AI election projections forecast hung councils in Johannesburg and Tshwane, an outright DA majority in Cape Town, and MK Party dominance in eThekwini.