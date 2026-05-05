MK Party Urges South Africans to Reject Tribalism Amid Immigration Protests

The MK Party has condemned tribalism and called for unity as protests over illegal immigration escalate, emphasizing that the issue is a national concern affecting all South Africans. The party criticizes the ANC and DA for failing to address border management effectively and perpetuating systems that harm the working class.

The MK Party has issued a strong call for South Africa ns to reject tribalism, particularly in the context of ongoing protests related to illegal immigration.

The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, emphasized that political leaders must prioritize unity over division, especially during a period marked by rising unemployment and increasing social pressures. The party has condemned statements made on public platforms that attempt to frame illegal immigration as a problem exclusive to one community or province, stressing that it is a national issue affecting all South Africans regardless of tribe, language group, or region.

Ndhlela pointed out that concerns about the impact of illegal immigration on jobs, housing, and basic services have been raised for decades, with communities in areas like Alexandra township, Diepsloot, and Khayelitsha expressing frustration as far back as the 2008 violent protests and subsequent unrest in 2015 and 2019. The MK Party rejects the scapegoating of Zulu-speaking communities or any other ethnic group as a solution, arguing that tribalism does not address the structural challenges of illegal immigration and only deepens divisions among those most affected.

The burden of illegal immigration, according to Ndhlela, falls disproportionately on the poor and working class, who face intense competition for limited economic opportunities. The party also criticized the ANC government for its failure to address the issue decisively, noting that the Border Management Authority remains under-resourced and ineffective.

Ndhlela further condemned the ANC and DA for supporting the Immigration Amendment Act of 2005, which he claims makes it harder to detain and deport illegal immigrants by requiring the state to fund their legal representation, thereby straining South Africa's already overburdened resources. He described this as a continuation of a cheap labor system rooted in colonialism and apartheid, now perpetuated by the ANC to benefit white monopoly capital by suppressing wages.

The MK Party remains committed to a united South Africa and advocates for firm and lawful immigration management, urging society to reject divisive rhetoric and focus on building a just and truly liberated nation





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