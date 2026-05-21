MK Party spokesperson resigns from The Star, party denies claim of involvement during formation

The newly appointed MK Party national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, resigned from his role at The Star newspaper, after reports emerged suggesting he was politically active during the party's formation while still heading the paper. The MK Party dismissed the claims, claiming that Mahlangu only became involved with the party after his official appointment on Monday. 'The role of an editor demands independence, impartiality, credibility, and the unwavering trust of the public,' Sanef said, urging both Mahlangu and the MK Party to reflect on the implications of blurring lines between journalism and party politics.

Newly appointed MK Party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu resigned from his role at The Star newspaper on May 6. The MK Party has dismissed claims that its newly appointed national spokesperson, ", was involved with the party during its formation while he was editor-in-chief at The Star newspaper.

Following his appointment, reports emerged alleging that Mahlangu had been working with the political party during its initial stages while still heading The Star. The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) strongly condemned the reports, stating that any editor or journalist engaging in political activity severely compromised the impartiality required in news reporting.

'The role of an editor demands independence, impartiality, credibility, and the unwavering trust of the public,' Sanef said. 'Any blurring of the lines between journalism and party politics fundamentally undermines public confidence in the media and damages the integrity of the profession as a whole.

' However, the MK Party asserted that Mahlangu only became involved with the party after his official appointment on Monday. 'This allegation is false, reckless, and not supported by any verifiable facts,' the party stated. 'Mahlangu was only appointed by the MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, on Monday following a meeting with party officials, and he had no prior involvement in the party's formation or operations.

' The party went on to describe Sanef's concerns as a 'serious lapse in judgement' for a non-governmental organisation that positions itself as a guardian of journalistic ethics. 'Sanef is not a regulator, yet it continues to issue public pronouncements that carry institutional weight without consistently applying the basic standards of verification and balance,' the party said.

In response to the growing controversy, Mahlangu's former employer, Independent Media, stated it was entirely unaware of his political ambitions when he stepped down.

'At the time of his resignation, he did not disclose his intention to join a political organisation, nor did he indicate the nature of his future employment,' said Independent Media editor-in-chief Adri Senekal de Wet





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MK Party Spokesperson Resignation The Star Newspaper Political Activity Sanef Songezo Zibi Rise Mzansi Special Investigating Unit Makhudu Sefara Editor-In-Chief Journalists' Roles Political Party Political Ambitions

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