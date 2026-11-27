Mxolisi Phakathi of the MK party becomes mayor of eThekwini, pledging to tackle water, crime, and billing issues in the KwaZulu-Natal metro.

Mxolisi Phakathi of the uMkhonto weSizwe party has been elected as the new mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, marking a significant leadership transition for the region. The election took place on Friday, 27 November, at a council meeting that was notably disrupted by chaos involving pepper spray in the neighboring Emfuleni council.

As the newly appointed leader of the largest metropolitan area in KwaZulu-Natal, Phakathi has immediately outlined a strategic focus on critical infrastructure and social services.

The primary mandate for Phakathi's administration is to address the persistent water crises that have plagued households across the metro for years. He emphasized that restoring reliable water access is the top priority, a directive he stated came directly from President Jacob Zuma. This political alignment underscores the urgency with which the new leadership intends to tackle basic service delivery, which has been identified as the central challenge facing the municipality.

Phakathi highlighted the severe impact of the water shortages on the daily lives of residents, describing a situation where citizens are forced to compromise their basic nutritional needs to secure hydration. He noted that many individuals wake up early each morning to fill buckets with water before leaving for work. In some instances, families are diverting funds that were intended for purchasing food to instead buy water, illustrating the depth of the crisis and the financial strain it places on vulnerable populations.

Core Details On Water And Billing Priorities

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The core mechanism of the new administration's strategy involves a direct intervention in the water sector, alongside a rigorous focus on billing systems and crime prevention. Phakathi clarified that the incoming leadership aims to manage all political parties within the council to ensure that everyone is aligned with the overarching vision of the municipality. This approach is designed to minimize internal conflict and maximize the efficiency of service delivery projects.

Water management is positioned as the foundational element of this new phase in eThekwini's governance. By placing water at the very top of the agenda, the mayor intends to relieve the suffering of the people who have endured long periods of scarcity. The strategy also includes addressing billing issues, which are often linked to service inefficiencies, thereby creating a more sustainable framework for municipal operations and revenue collection.

Stakeholder Positions And Council Dynamics

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The transition of power was accompanied by significant tension, as evidenced by the pepper spray incident that disrupted the meeting in the adjacent Emfuleni council. Despite this chaotic backdrop, Phakathi has taken a firm stance against internal discord, declaring that petty politics are no longer acceptable in the administration. He has called for an end to divisive behavior, urging all council members to abandon political infighting in favor of collaborative problem-solving.

The mayor's position is that the current political climate must shift towards a unified front focused on results. He has explicitly stated that there is no time for petty politics and that this era of division is over. By asserting this directive, Phakathi is attempting to consolidate authority and ensure that all stakeholders, regardless of their party affiliation, are committed to the practical realities of serving the community.

President Jacob Zuma's involvement in setting the water priority adds a layer of national political significance to the local governance changes. This external validation reinforces the importance of the issue and signals that the resolution of the water crisis is a matter of high-level national concern. It also suggests that the MK party's approach in eThekwini is expected to align closely with broader national party directives regarding basic service provision.

Real World Impact And Next Steps For The Metro

The immediate impact of Phakathi's election is a heightened expectation for tangible improvements in water availability and safety within the eThekwini metropolitan area. The announcement of the new leadership brings a sense of potential change for residents who have long faced uncertainty regarding their daily resource access. The focus on crime and homelessness further indicates a comprehensive approach to improving the quality of life for all citizens in the region.

Looking ahead, the administration is expected to implement measures that directly address the billing and water infrastructure issues. The next steps involve the operationalization of the council's alignment with the new vision, requiring active cooperation from all political groups within the municipal structure. The success of this new phase will depend on the ability of Phakathi and his council to deliver visible improvements in service delivery swiftly.

The election of Mxolisi Phakathi as mayor represents a critical juncture for the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. With a clear mandate to prioritize water, billing, crime, and homelessness, the new leadership faces the challenge of executing its agenda amidst a backdrop of previous political turmoil. The coming weeks will reveal how effectively the administration can translate its stated priorities into concrete actions that alleviate the burden on residents.