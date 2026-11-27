Mxolisi Phakathi of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party has been elected mayor of eThekwini Municipality, defeating the DA's Haniff Hoosen by 139 votes to 75 at the council's inaugural meeting in Durban.

Mxolisi Phakathi of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party has been elected as the new mayor of eThekwini Municipality, defeating the Democratic Alliance's Haniff Hoosen in a vote at the new council's inaugural meeting in Durban on Friday.

Phakathi, also known as Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, secured 139 votes against Hoosen's 75 votes, giving the MK Party the mayoral office in KwaZulu-Natal's largest municipality. The other nominee for the position was the DA's Haniff Hoosen. Phakathi said he has impeccable ethics and an unblemished record. The MK Party said it is ready to serve in the eThekwini council.

Also read MK Party's Mxolisi Phakathi Elected Mayor of eThekwini Metro

The MKP is ready to serve in the eThekwini council, Phakathi said. After the Local Government Elections 2026, the MKP assured Durban residents that the municipality will be stable and intolerant of incompetence and wrongdoing under its leadership. The MK Party has promised stable leadership in eThekwini.

However, the election of the mayor, speaker and deputy mayor was delayed after councillors voted to allow more time for coalition discussions. His election follows days of political negotiations among parties after the process of electing the municipality's political office bearers was postponed to allow parties more time to engage in discussions. The mayoral election was among the key decisions facing the newly constituted council following the recent local government elections.

Service Delivery Challenges in eThekwini

Phakathi takes over the leadership of the municipality at a time when eThekwini continues to face significant service delivery challenges. These include water shortages, electricity disruptions, infrastructure concerns and financial pressures. The new mayor will be expected to outline his administration's priorities and approach to addressing these challenges. His election marks a significant change in the political leadership of eThekwini.

The council is also expected to elect other political office bearers, including the speaker and deputy mayor. The MK Party dominates the new eThekwini executive committee line-up. The political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been reshaped by coalition discussions. Proposed ANC coalition deals with ActionSA, the EFF and MKP could determine control of key municipalities in both provinces, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

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Phakathi's election as mayor of Durban, South Africa's third-largest city, is a key development in the MK Party's efforts to consolidate its influence in KwaZulu-Natal. The party has promised to bring stability to the municipality after a period of political uncertainty. The inaugural meeting of the new council marked the formal beginning of its term. Councillors voted to postpone the election of the mayor, speaker and deputy mayor to allow more time for coalition talks, which delayed the process.

With Phakathi now in office, attention turns to how his administration will tackle the pressing issues facing eThekwini. The municipality has struggled with water and electricity disruptions, aging infrastructure and financial difficulties. Phakathi's background as an apostle and his stated commitment to ethical leadership will be tested as he takes on the challenges of running one of South Africa's largest metros. The MK Party has said it will not tolerate incompetence or wrongdoing.

MK Party Gains Political Platform

The election result gives the MK Party a major platform in KwaZulu-Natal politics. It also sets the stage for further coalition negotiations in other municipalities across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The new mayor is expected to announce his executive committee and outline his priorities in the coming days. Residents of Durban will be watching closely to see whether the MK Party can deliver on its promises of stability and improved service delivery.

The vote count was 139 for Phakathi and 75 for Hoosen. The election was held at the council's inaugural meeting in Durban on Friday. Phakathi was the MK Party's nominee, while Hoosen represented the DA. The MK Party's victory in eThekwini is part of a broader political shift following the 2026 local government elections.

Coalition talks are continuing in several key municipalities, with the ANC exploring deals with ActionSA, the EFF and MKP. The outcome of those negotiations could reshape governance in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and other major centres. In eThekwini, the MK Party has secured the top job and will now lead the council's executive. Phakathi's election was welcomed by MK Party supporters, who gathered outside the council chambers.

The party has promised a stable and accountable government. As mayor, Phakathi will oversee a budget running into billions of rand and a workforce of thousands. He will be responsible for addressing the municipality's service delivery backlog and restoring public confidence. The challenges are significant, but the MK Party has said it is ready to govern.

Phakathi's first task will be to unite the council and build a functioning coalition if necessary. The new council will also elect a speaker and deputy mayor. Those positions are expected to be filled in the coming days as negotiations continue. The political drama in eThekwini reflects the complex coalition landscape in South Africa following the 2026 elections.

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MK Party Becomes Key Player

No single party holds an outright majority in many municipalities, forcing partnerships and deals. The MK Party's strong showing in KwaZulu-Natal has made it a key player in these negotiations. Its success in eThekwini is a major boost for the party's national profile. Phakathi's election as mayor is a historic moment for the MK Party, which was founded relatively recently.

It now controls the executive of South Africa's third-largest city. The DA, which had hoped to retain or win the mayoralty, will now serve in opposition. Hoosen received 75 votes, reflecting the DA's support base in the council. The ANC, which previously governed eThekwini, is now part of the coalition discussions.

Its proposed deals with ActionSA, the EFF and MKP could determine the balance of power in several metros. The coming weeks will be crucial for the new council as it settles into office. Phakathi has promised to hit the ground running and address the municipality's problems. Residents of Durban will be hoping for an end to the water and electricity crises that have plagued the city.

The new mayor has pledged to bring stability and competence to the administration. The MK Party's promise of an intolerant stance on incompetence and wrongdoing will be tested as it takes charge. Phakathi's ethical record, as he describes it, will be central to his leadership. The inaugural meeting was a key moment in the municipality's history.

Transition to New Council Governance

It marked the transition from the previous council to the new one, with fresh mandates from voters. The postponement of the elections for mayor, speaker and deputy mayor showed the complexity of the negotiations. Parties needed more time to engage before the vote could proceed. Now that Phakathi has been elected, the focus shifts to governance.

He will need to work with other parties to ensure the council functions effectively. The MK Party's dominance of the executive committee line-up gives it significant influence. It will be able to shape policy and priorities for the municipality. The proposed coalition deals in KZN and Gauteng could further reshape the political map.

The ANC's decisions will be closely watched as it seeks to maintain influence in key areas. For now, Phakathi's election is the main story. It is a clear victory for the MK Party and a significant change in eThekwini's leadership. The new mayor's first day in office will be followed by the election of other office bearers.

The council will then begin the work of governing Durban. Phakathi's message is one of stability and ethical leadership. The MK Party says it is ready to serve the people of eThekwini and deliver on its promises.