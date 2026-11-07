MK Party Rules Out DA Coalition, Names ANC, IFP, EFF as Preferred Partners

The MK Party has ruled out any coalition with the DA after the November 4 local government elections and will pursue partnerships with the ANC, IFP, EFF, ActionSA, ATM and SACP, Advocate Dali Mpofu said.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has ruled out working with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in possible coalition arrangements following the November 4 local government elections.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said the party will instead prioritise engagements with political formations that share its values and vision for South Africa. These include the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), among others. Mpofu said party president Jacob Zuma had instructed the leadership to begin coalition discussions with other political formations as soon as possible.

Also read IFP Emerges as Second Largest Party in KwaZulu-Natal Local Government Elections

Mpofu Rules Out Coalition With DA

He spoke during a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Results Operations Centre on Saturday. The DA had already made its position clear about working with the MK Party, he said. The DA has come out right that they are not prepared to work with us, Mpofu said.

So we are going to be engaging parties that are likeminded, that share the same values, the same ideology as us and with the same interests in terms of what we seek to achieve. He reiterated that the party's focus would be on formations with which it shared political interests rather than pursuing an arrangement with the DA.

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When it comes to the DA, they have made it very clear that they are not prepared to work with us, he said. So our focus is on the parties that share the same values as us. Among the parties identified for engagement were the ANC, IFP, ActionSA, EFF, African Transformation Movement and South African Communist Party. Mpofu said the party's approach to coalition negotiations was informed by the election outcome.

More than 120 of the country's 257 municipalities are expected to require coalition arrangements, with almost half facing hung councils. He said the electorate had effectively made co-operation between political parties necessary. We respect the people of South Africa, he said. And the people of South Africa have decided that for the first time, you're going to have about 120 or more municipalities that are hung.

MK Party Prioritises Shared Values

Mpofu said the party's preference would naturally be to work with formations that shared its political principles and vision, particularly its position on the return of land. He noted that the party's internal documents outlined its broader political outlook, including the return of land, which would inform its approach to potential coalition partners. Our natural affinity will be to those parties that share the values and what a future South Africa should look like, he said.

But other than that, we are talking to various people, to all the players who are willing to talk to us. He added that the MK Party intends to prioritise partners that support its broader political outlook, including specific policy positions on land restitution and national development. Zuma directed the party to begin discussions with other political entities as soon as possible to secure stable governance structures.

Mpofu also pushed back against questions about whether the MK Party's participation in coalition governments could affect political stability. He criticised what he described as the media's preoccupation with stability, arguing that voters had already made their decision at the ballot box. The obsession with so-called stability by the media must remain there where it belongs, he said.

He argued that the party's performance in the elections showed that voters had given it a significant mandate, despite it being less than three years old and contesting local government elections for the first time. Mpofu said the party had secured a 10% share of the national vote, describing this as unprecedented for a party entering local government elections for the first time.

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Mpofu also rejected suggestions that the MK Party had lost support in KwaZulu-Natal compared with the 2024 national and provincial elections. He was responding to a question about the party's provincial support, which stood at approximately 34.5% with about 97% of the results processed. That compares with the 45% it received in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024. Mpofu argued that the two elections could not be directly compared because they were different types of elections.

Mpofu Defends Election Performance Results

He said the MK Party had grown from having no representation in local government elections to securing a 10% share of the national vote, drawing support from various political factions. He also pointed to the ANC's loss of 14 percentage points and the DA's increase of just over two percentage points, arguing that the MK Party had taken a significant share of support from parties in the Government of National Unity.

The ANC has declined by 14 percentage points from 54 to 30, Mpofu said. The DA that's going around as if they've just won the school prize have only gone up by 2 percent, two point something percent. He argued that the MK Party's gains accounted for 10 percentage points of the decline in support for the GNU partners. Ten of those points came from MK, he said.

MK Party has inflicted maximum injury to the forces of the right wing. That is the headline of this election. Mpofu maintained that the correct comparison would be between local government elections, rather than comparing the party's performance in the 2024 national and provincial elections with its performance in 2026. The comparison that you must do for 2024, you must do it in 2029, he said.

MK Party Proceeds With Coalition Talks

And then you must compare now with what's going to happen in 2031. The MK Party will now proceed with coalition talks based on these dynamics, aiming to form alliances that reflect the new political reality. The focus remains on engaging with likeminded partners to ensure effective governance in the municipalities that did not result in a single-party majority. This approach marks a definitive strategic direction for the MK Party in the upcoming municipal administration phase.