MK Party regional organiser Lastborn Shazi shot dead in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal

MK Party KwaZulu-Natal regional organiser Lastborn Shazi was shot dead at his Umzumbe homestead on Monday night, 2 November. The party urged members to remain calm and avoid speculation while police investigate and called for the perpetrator to be prosecuted.

The MK Party has confirmed that its KwaZulu-Natal regional organiser, Lastborn Shazi, was shot dead at his residence in Umzumbe on Monday night, 2 November.

His death came just a day before special voting was held across the country and two days before the 2026 local government elections on Wednesday. The party said Shazi was in a meeting with the regional elections team, preparing for the next day of elections, when the shooting happened at around 9pm. He suddenly stopped participating in the meeting, after which those attending received a call informing them of the shooting, the party said.

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MK Party Condemns Lastborn Shazi Killing

A team was sent to the leaders at the homestead to see what had transpired, and they were met with the news that Shazi was no more. The party said it was not aware of any witnesses to the shooting. It said there were no leads in the case as of Tuesday morning. Mkhuseli Mlengane, the party's provincial spokesperson, said the killing was a devastating blow to the organisation, to Shazi's family, friends and the communities he served.

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"We would like to send our condolences to the family of Comrade Lastborn. As of now, there are no details that we know as far as the circumstances around the killing of Comrade Lastborn. And we are trying to avoid speculation," Mlengane said. He called for the identification and prosecution of the perpetrator and of anyone found to have been involved in planning or facilitating the killing.

"The continued loss of lives through violence is a serious concern that demands decisive action from law enforcement authorities. No individuals should lose their life because of their political involvement or organisational responsibilities," Mlengane said. The party urged its members, supporters and structures to remain calm, exercise restraint and allow law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations.

Shazi Family Urges Calm And Restraint

It also appealed to members not to engage in speculation, spread unverified information or make allegations that could compromise the investigation and inflame tensions.

"Hence, we have called our members to come and avoid speculation so that we allow the police to do investigations," Mlengane said. "You would know the history of KwaZulu-Natal around the killing matters. So we don't want to fuel anything with speculation. As and when we receive information as to what really transpired, we'll then communicate in accordance with that," he said.

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Memorial Service Details Pending Family Consultation

"Members are urged not to engage in speculation, spread unverified information or make allegations that could compromise the investigation and inflame tensions. We must allow the truth to emerge through a proper investigative process and ensure that justice takes its course," Mlengane said. The party said it would communicate details of the memorial service and funeral arrangements after consulting with Shazi's family.

The killing comes as special voting took place on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's 2026 local government elections. Special voting includes people who cannot reach voting stations because of physical infirmity or disability, as well as registered voters who will be unable to vote in their wards on election day. Of those approved, 678,525 voters will receive home visits, while 1,976,542 will cast their ballots at their registered voting stations.

Special Voting Numbers Reveal Gauteng Lead

Gauteng has the highest number of approved special voters, at 480,721, followed by the Eastern Cape with 401,971 and KwaZulu-Natal with 348,971. Meanwhile, 29.2 million registered voters are expected to participate in the 2026 local government elections on Wednesday.