MK Party leader Mxolisi Phakathi becomes eThekwini mayor after defeating DA candidate Haniff Hoosen. This victory ends three decades of ANC dominance and establishes a new coalition government focused on immediate service delivery improvements.

Marked by a historic political shift in South Africa, newly elected eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Phakathi has committed to implementing radical administrative changes to accelerate service delivery for the city's residents. Phakathi secured his position in the council chamber on Friday after receiving 139 votes, decisively defeating the Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen who garnered 75 votes. This electoral outcome signals a significant departure from the region's previous political landscape, which had been dominated by the African National Congress for more than 30 years.

Phakathi Pledges Radical Change and Accountability

In his acceptance speech, Phakathi emphasized that the era of partisan political maneuvering must conclude to focus entirely on improving the livelihoods of the people. He stated explicitly that the city would experience complete change and that he would not hesitate to account for his actions to the voters. Phakathi thanked the electorate for entrusting the MK Party with the leadership of the society, framing his mayoralty as a mandate to work hard rather than a position for political posturing. He pledged not to disappoint the citizens who voted for the party to lead the metro.

Also read MK Party's Mxolisi Phakathi Elected Mayor of eThekwini Metro

The 44-year-old mayor brings a background in religious leadership to his new civic role, having served as a church leader since the age of 24 and being the son of Siqu David Phakathi, the founder of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ. His transition from church leadership to the head of the MK Party in the metro area coincides with urgent infrastructural crises. His vow to speed up service delivery comes at a critical time, as thousands of residents have recently been left without water for three days due to faulty infrastructure that caused reservoir shutdowns.

Coalition Mechanics and Council Leadership Elections

The formation of the new administration is the result of a marathon two-week negotiation process that reshaped the political alliances in the region. During these talks, the African National Congress decided to discontinue its participation in the Government of National Unity and instead aligned with the MK Party and ActionSA. This strategic move allowed the MK Party, which won 86 seats in the 223-seat council, to share executive power while ActionSA was accommodated in key executive committee portfolios.

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Alongside the mayoral election, the council elected its remaining leadership positions, further solidifying the new power structure. ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose was elected speaker with 139 votes, defeating the DA's Zamani Khuzwayo who received 73 votes and Asad Gaffar of the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement who received three votes. The council also elected MK Party's Thabani Luthuli as deputy mayor with 137 votes, surpassing the IFP's Sizwe Mavaba Sikhakhane who obtained 78 votes. Additionally, ANC councillor Regina Lesoma was elected chief whip with 139 votes against the IFP's Mdu Nkosi who received 76 votes.

Analyst Views on Coalition Stability and Political Impact

Political and elections analyst Wayne Sussman described the eThekwini deal as a major breakthrough for the MK Party, noting that the party founded by former president Jacob Zuma has secured mayoralships in several of the most populous municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. These areas include Msunduzi, uMhlathuze, Alfred Duma, and Newcastle, while the ANC focused on gaining ground in municipalities such as KwaDukuza and Ray Nkonyani. Sussman characterized the arrangement as a broad coalition involving the MK Party, the ANC, and smaller parties, suggesting that the combined numerical strength of the ANC and MK Party could ensure stability.

Sussman emphasized that this partnership represents a significant opportunity for the MK Party to demonstrate its governing capabilities. He noted that if the major parties remain united in the coalition, the administration can hold firm. This analysis highlights the strategic importance of the eThekwini win for the MK Party, which ended the ANC's long-standing dominance in the city. The coalition's ability to maintain this partnership will be crucial for the implementation of their joint agenda and the restoration of public trust in local governance.

Speaker Nyawose Calls for Functional and Accountable Governance

Thabani Nyawose framed his election as speaker not as a personal victory but as a necessary reset for the council to function effectively for the citizens of eThekwini. He pledged to lead the institution in a manner that is stable, functional, accountable, and focused primarily on service delivery. Nyawose committed to conducting his duties fairly, impartially, and consistently, while ensuring the protection of the integrity and dignity of the council. He warned that political competition must not result in institutional paralysis that hinders progress.

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The speaker highlighted that residents desire visible improvements in their daily lives rather than mere debates and resolutions that drift from one agenda to another without outcome. He promised tougher oversight mechanisms to ensure that decisions are executed and delivered to the community. Nyawose also called for deeper public participation in planning, budgeting, and service delivery processes. He stressed that closer cooperation across government levels is essential because eThekwini cannot resolve challenges related to water, housing, transport, safety, and infrastructure in isolation. The administration must work together to make government effective for the people of eThekwini.